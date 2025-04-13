News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/13 – The Fix Flashback (4-13-2018): Conor McGregor’s week, Andre HBO documentary reaction, WWE Hall of Fame review, Impact vs. Lucha Underground, Wrestlecon, Matt Riddle’s Blood Sports, more (46 min.)

April 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part two of the Apr. 13, 2018 episode covering these topics:

  • Conor McGregor’s week
  • A review of UFC 223 and Bellator’s 196
  • A preview of this weekend’s UFC & Bellator events
  • Andre HBO documentary reaction
  • WWE Hall of Fame review
  • Thoughts on several smaller WrestleMania Weekend shows – Mercury Rising, Impact vs. Lucha Underground, Wrestlecon, Matt Riddle’s Blood Sports, and Evolve 102

