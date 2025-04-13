VIP PODCAST 4/13 – The Fix Flashback (4-13-2018): Conor McGregor’s week, Andre HBO documentary reaction, WWE Hall of Fame review, Impact vs. Lucha Underground, Wrestlecon, Matt Riddle’s Blood Sports, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part two of the Apr. 13, 2018 episode covering these topics:

Conor McGregor’s week

A review of UFC 223 and Bellator’s 196

A preview of this weekend’s UFC & Bellator events

Andre HBO documentary reaction

WWE Hall of Fame review

Thoughts on several smaller WrestleMania Weekend shows – Mercury Rising, Impact vs. Lucha Underground, Wrestlecon, Matt Riddle’s Blood Sports, and Evolve 102

