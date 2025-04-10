AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/9): Viewership and key demo info, comparison to recent weeks, 10-week averages, comparison to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (4/9) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 659,000 viewers, compared to 594,000 the prior week and the 663,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 615,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

(Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. Generally data from streaming is tallied as total viewers who watched any part of the show and cable ratings are the average viewership per minute, so streaming viewership data tends to be indicate a substantially higher number of viewers than a comparable cable rating-style tally.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 819,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 796,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 866,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 882,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.

The announced matches and segments were…

Pac vs. Swerve Strickland

Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Samoa Joe & Hook

Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary) – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…