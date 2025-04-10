FREE PODCAST 4/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss most anticipated Mania matches, Cody vs. Cena speculation, who will Orton face now, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin’s four most anticipated Mania matches

Cody vs. Cena speculation

Do Seth, Roman, and Punk deserve to close one night of Mania over Jey?

Iyo Sky’s unintentional babyface push and Bianca’s turn

Who will Orton face now?

A.D.D. deviation into movies (that had wrestlers in them, and more that didn’t)

Hopes for the new Superman movie

What would Christopher Walken be like as a ring announcer?

Could Logan and A.J. steal the show?

Was Tiffy really ready for a Mania level match against Charlotte? Did she go too far on the mic?

Kevin looks forward to the greatest Luchador defeating Rey at Mania

Does WWE telegraph too much?

Why does Finn’s voice go up 17 octaves when he’s lying?

Javier still tries to figure out what are his top ten movies

And more

