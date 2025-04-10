News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss most anticipated Mania matches, Cody vs. Cena speculation, who will Orton face now, more (138 min.)

April 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:

  • Kevin’s four most anticipated Mania matches
  • Cody vs. Cena speculation
  • Do Seth, Roman, and Punk deserve to close one night of Mania over Jey?
  • Iyo Sky’s unintentional babyface push and Bianca’s turn
  • Who will Orton face now?
  • A.D.D. deviation into movies (that had wrestlers in them, and more that didn’t)
  • Hopes for the new Superman movie
  • What would Christopher Walken be like as a ring announcer?
  • Could Logan and A.J. steal the show?
  • Was Tiffy really ready for a Mania level match against Charlotte? Did she go too far on the mic?
  • Kevin looks forward to the greatest Luchador defeating Rey at Mania
  • Does WWE telegraph too much?
  • Why does Finn’s voice go up 17 octaves when he’s lying?
  • Javier still tries to figure out what are his top ten movies
  • And more

