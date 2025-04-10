FREE PODCAST 4/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss most anticipated Mania matches, Cody vs. Cena speculation, who will Orton face now, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Kevin’s four most anticipated Mania matches
- Cody vs. Cena speculation
- Do Seth, Roman, and Punk deserve to close one night of Mania over Jey?
- Iyo Sky’s unintentional babyface push and Bianca’s turn
- Who will Orton face now?
- A.D.D. deviation into movies (that had wrestlers in them, and more that didn’t)
- Hopes for the new Superman movie
- What would Christopher Walken be like as a ring announcer?
- Could Logan and A.J. steal the show?
- Was Tiffy really ready for a Mania level match against Charlotte? Did she go too far on the mic?
- Kevin looks forward to the greatest Luchador defeating Rey at Mania
- Does WWE telegraph too much?
- Why does Finn’s voice go up 17 octaves when he’s lying?
- Javier still tries to figure out what are his top ten movies
- And more
