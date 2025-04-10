TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/10): Maclin vs. Edwards, Ali vs. Austin, Moose vs. Deaner

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 10, 2025

ST. JOSEPH, MO AT ST. JOSEPH CIVIC ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-Ethan Page came to the ring for a promo. He insulted the crowd and talked about getting his start in TNA. He said at Rebellion, he would beat Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry to finally become TNA World Champion. He vowed to bring the belt to NXT.

Frankie Kazarian walked to the ring. He said Page couldn’t come crawling back to TNA. Fans chanted “You both suck!” Frankie called Page a feeble-minded idiot. He said he never liked Page. Frankie said he earned his title shot, but Page kissed Santino Marella’s butt to get the shot. Frankie said he would win the title at Rebellion.

Santino walked to the stage. He said that Joe Hendry would be out later tonight to talk about Rebellion and Unbreakable and it would affect both of them.

-Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin. She asked him about his match tonight. He said the System would probably be involved, but he didn’t need anyone watching his back. Eric Young and the Northern Armory walked in and offered to have his back. Maclin said he didn’t need their help and told them to stay out of it. [c]

(1) ACE AUSTIN vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz)

A few minutes into the match, Ali hit Ace with a chair for a DQ.

WINNER: Ace Austin by DQ

The Great Hands and Ali continued to beat up Ace. Ali was about to hit Ace with a chair, but Mike Santana strolled to the ring for the save. Ali’s group fled the ring through the crowd. [c]

-Ali’s group got in the car and was leaving the arena. They told the driver to leave, but it was Mike Santana at the wheel. The group got out, except for John Skyler. Santana drove off with Skyler.

(2) MOOSE vs. CODY DEANER

JDC offered Deaner a position in The System as a lackey to wash his back and carry his bags. Deaner left it up to the fans. The fans urged him to refuse the offer. Deaner said if he could beat Moose for the X Division Title, he could stay in TNA. Moose said that if Deaner could last two minutes in the ring with Moose, he would give Deaner a title match. Deaner accepted.

A two-minute timer was put on the screen. Moose immediately powerbombed Deaner twice. He went for the pin but pulled Deaner up at two. Moose threw Deaner out of the ring. Deaner ran from Moose to run out the clock. Fans counted down to zero. At that point, the match became a title match.

Deaner got a near fall on Moose. Moose gave Deaner a spear and Moose got the pin.

WINNER: Moose

The System continued to beat up Deaner, but The Rascalz ran in with bats for the save. [c]

(3) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. BRIAN MYERS & JDC

After some back and forth action, Myers pinned Trey when JDC tripped Trey and held his feet during the pin.

WINNERS: Brian Myers & JDC

(4) AJ FRANCIS (w/KC Navarro) vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander) vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

This was the first match in the tournament to decide a TNA International Champion. Lots of weapons in this one. Warner and Sami fought for most of the match. AJ took advantage of this by giving a distracted Sami a spear and getting the pin. [c]

WINNER: AJ Francis

-Backstage, Sami demanded Santino give him a Barbed Wire Massacre match against Mance Warner at Unbreakable.

(5) LEON SLATER vs. RYAN NEMETH

Slater stared off fast, but Nemeth got the upper hand after cheating. Slater caught Nemeth with a dive to the floor. Nemeth went to hit Slater with a chair, but Jeff Hardy took it away. Slater pinned Nemeth after a Swanton 450 splash. The Hardys and Slater celebrated after the match. [c]

WINNER: Leon Slater

-Mike Santana had John Skyler tied to a chair as dramatic music played. He said he would take Ali’s group one by one. Santana told Skyler that Ali would just use him. Santana said all is fair in war. He almost hit Skyler with a sledgehammer but held back.

(6) STEVE MACLIN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Alisha interfered and Maclin confronted her. Eddie used the distraction to get the advantage. [c]

After some back and forth action, Brian Myers and JDC came to ringside. Eric Young stopped the Northern Armory from helping. Alisha gave Eddie a weapon, leading to Eddie scoring the pin on Maclin. [c]

WINNER: Eddie Edwards

-A somber Joe Hendry came to the ring to give an update on his injury. He said he had a rotator cuff injury. He said it’s his belief that if you can’t defend the championship, then you shouldn’t be the champion. Fans chanted “We believe!” He said the medical team advised him not to compete. He got louder and said he informed the medical team that he would defend the belt at Rebellion. Fans cheered. He said he would defend against the two scumbags, Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page, and come out as champion.

Frankie Kazarian walked to the stage to boos. He said he was sick of Hendry and predicated a win at Rebellion. Hendry said at Unbreakable, Frankie and Tessa Blanchard would take on him and Masha Slamovich.