VIP PODCAST 4/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Dynasty fallout, Jey-Gunther and Seth-Heyman segments on Raw, Mailbag on Owen-Austin, Dragon Lee, Cobb, Finlay, Seth, more (100 min.)

A review of WWE Raw including why Todd liked either the Seth Rollins-Paul Heyman segment or the Jey Uso-Gunther segment, and why he didn’t like the other one at all

A review of NXT

A review of AEW Collision with the final build to AEW Dynasty

A review of AEW Dynamite from last night including the explanation from The Young Bucks for their actions at Dynasty

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next UFC PPV this weekend

End of the Global Fight League, we hardly knew ye

Is there anything redeeming about the Seth Rollins character? Why is he in the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk match at WrestleMania?

Why haven’t there been any high-profile departures from New Japan such as David Finlay and Jeff Cobb?

What are the pros and cons of taking the AEW World Title off of Jon Moxley sooner than All In this July?

Why didn’t Dragon Lee catch on the next Rey Mysterio Jr. and is it time to to stop calling people “the next Rey”? Is it better to keep Fenix away from other Luchadors so he’s not “just another masked guy”?

Steve Austin was upset with Owen Hart’s “Owen 3:16: I just broke your neck” t-shirt, but what about Chris Benoit calling himself “The Crippler” after breaking Sabu’s neck?

What is going on with AEW when it comes to so many bad decisions with angles, age of wrestlers pushed, and dangerous situations?

A “White Lotus” / “Marine 2” overlap!

