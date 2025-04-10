FREE PODCAST 4/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE disrespecting Jim Ross, McMahon leaving TV, Samoa Joe, Kanyon, TNA, U.S. & IC titles (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 2 and 5, 2010.

On the Apr. 2, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They fielded phone calls for 60 minutes on a variety of subjects including TNA struggling in trying to compete with WWE including the use of Sting, A.J. Styles, Kurt Angle, and Samoa Joe, plus Jack Swagger’s push, Last Call with Scott Hall, and more. Plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the prospects of Shawn Michaels vs. C.M. Punk and Jim Ross’s future.

Then on the Apr. 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Prowrestling.net’s Jason Powell talked about Kanyon’s death and then take live calls for 60 minutes on a variety of subjects including WWE disrespecting Jim Ross, ECW-TNA, Vince McMahon leaving TV, the U.S. & IC titles, why Eric Bischoff made sense in his Torch Talk but is part of the failed TNA product, the Samoa Joe storyline, TNA ineptness with a list of three angles in particular, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they talk about the TNA Impact timeslot shift and the prospects of Jim Ross running TNA.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO