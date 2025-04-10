FREE PODCAST 4/10 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Post-WrestleMania reset with Braun-Bray feud set-up, Jeff Hardy push, Forgotten Sons, MITB hype, XFL, live callers & mailbag (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-10-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown which was a post-WrestleMania reset with a Braun Strowman-Bray Wyatt feud set-up, a Jeff Hardy push, the Smackdown debut of The Forgotten Sons, Money in the Bank hype, Sasha Banks-Bayley dynamic develops, Sheamus, Elias, The Dirt Sheet with Miz & Morrison, and more with live callers & mailbag. Even some post-mortem XFL talk.

