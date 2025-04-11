WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 11, 2025

Where: Seattle, Wash. at Climate Pledge Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,231 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 18,300 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rey Fenix vs. Berto

Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match (winner gets Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41)

Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown

Damian Priest to go face-to-face with Drew McIntyre

