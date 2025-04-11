VIP PODCAST 4/11 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Dynasty fallout, what went wrong and what went right on the PPV, could Moxley hold the World Title past All In, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Welcome Back
- 00:58 AEW Dynasty Overview
- 01:28 Time Management Issues in AEW
- 03:36 Highlights and Lowlights of the Event
- 04:19 Dynasty Card format and placement
- 23:34 Kevin Knight’s Performance
- 26:49 Trios Match and Post-Match Angle
- 38:26 Main Event and Final Thoughts
- 43:30 Chain Wrestling and Match Start
- 46:19 Dynamite Recap and Hangman Page
- 51:27 Darby Allin Amin’s choice to dethrone Moxley
- 55:33 Creative Concerns with Moxley
- 01:06:33 Owen Hart Women’s Bracket and Predictions
- 01:18:10 Collision Preview and Final Thoughts
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.