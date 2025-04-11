VIP PODCAST 4/11 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Dynasty fallout, what went wrong and what went right on the PPV, could Moxley hold the World Title past All In, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Welcome Back

00:58 AEW Dynasty Overview

01:28 Time Management Issues in AEW

03:36 Highlights and Lowlights of the Event

04:19 Dynasty Card format and placement

23:34 Kevin Knight’s Performance

26:49 Trios Match and Post-Match Angle

38:26 Main Event and Final Thoughts

43:30 Chain Wrestling and Match Start

46:19 Dynamite Recap and Hangman Page

51:27 Darby Allin Amin’s choice to dethrone Moxley

55:33 Creative Concerns with Moxley

01:06:33 Owen Hart Women’s Bracket and Predictions

01:18:10 Collision Preview and Final Thoughts

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO