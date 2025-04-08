NXT TV RESULTS (4/8): Wells’s live report on Oba Femi & Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans vs. DarkState, Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 8, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Yet again, Stephanie Vaquer got the superstar treatment by opening the show again. She walked through the back and told Kelly Kincaid she’d have an answer about who she wanted to face at Stand & Deliver after the first match. Vaquer continued through the back and sat in on commentary.

(1) JORDYNN GRACE vs. JAIDA PARKER

It wasn’t promoted as a #1 contender’s match, but felt like one. I’m guessing triple threat.

They brawled on the mat to start, selling the personal issue that’s been brewing. They spilled to the outside shortly after and Grace took control, beating Parker’s head into the apron. Parker tried to reenter and Grace pulled her out, then tried to reenter herself. Weird. They eventually headed back in and Grace hit a Death Valley driver and covered for two. They went to the apron, where Grace wanted a back body-drop, but Parker reversed and nearly hit a piledriver. Parker ended up hitting a cutter over the top rope. Inside, Parker hit a blockbuster for two.

The two went for suplexes, but no dice. Grace charged Parker to a corner. Grace went up but Parker yanked her to the rope and draped her for the teardrop. The match went to split-screen. [c]

The two battled to the top, and Grace slipped down for a powerbomb attempt. Parker booted her away and missed a leaping shot. The two traded piledriver{?} attempts and eventually Grace whipped backward and hit a fallaway move instead. “NXT” chan for the innovative offense. Parker hit a short hip check and went for a corner spot, but missed. Grace put Parker in the electric chair and dropped her into the top buckle. She hit a neckbreaker and covered for two.

The two exchanged attempts at dragon sleepers, but Parker planted Grace in the end. Grace evaded a shot and Parker slipped out. Grace went for a tope suicida, and fell short and to the ground loudly. Yikes. Not sure if she clipped a foot on the rope, Parker was too far away, or both. Vaquer ended up involved and through some “accidental” strikes, they all brawled and the match was thrown out.

DOUBLE DISQUALIFICATION at 10:03.

After that, Giulia reentered, now with hair dyed deep blue. She took out Parker and Grace, then hit the Northern Lights Bomb on Vaquer to boos. Vic said she may have “changed the question” as we were searching for an answer from Vaquer.

(Wells’s Analysis: Pretty decent, with some occasional strange transitions. They got away with all of it except for the totally botched tope suicida, where Vic covered by saying “that’s why they call it high risk.” It seemed like a triple threat was brewing all the way to Giulia’s appearance. Now it’s hard to say if it’ll be a four-way or if there will be two singles matches)

-Ricky Saints’ big win was covered, as well as Ethan Page’s post-match attack. Saints was promoted as being here tonight.

-Hank & Tank talked backstage, and Swipe Right showed up. Sigh, I forgot these guys were around. They said Hank & Tank should take notes from them when they face Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

-The tag champions were introduced ahead of the match with Swipe Right. [c]

-In a promoted segment, the Culling sat together and said they’d do anything it took to help Shawn Spears get his championship back. Spears said the title was never the focus – it was a bond to bring them together. He said the focus is now on the other three. He said tonight Izzi Dame will qualify for the women’s ladder match. He then said Hank & Tank were trying to find their way, and tonight they need to make sure they don’t. He said it’s always been about the three of them.

(2) AXIOM & NATHAN FRAZER vs. SWIPE RIGHT (BRAD BAYLOR & RICKY SMOKES)

It’s ludicrous how young Swipe Right looks. Smokes bumped Axiom from the apron for some quick heat and then the two double-teamed quickly for some covers on Frazer. Frazer managed a spin kick on Baylor and made the tag to Axiom, who took over on offense with a big tope suicida on Baylor. Frazer hit one across the way on Smokes. They then switched sides and hit two more.

Back inside, Axiom battered Baylor in a corner, but Smokes made a blind tag and hit a nice spear on Axiom. Baylor tagged in and hit a springboard X-Factor for another two. He worked a short full nelson, and Smokes made a tag and ran right into Spanish Fly. Frazer tagged in and cleaned house on both guys with offense too rapid to call. Standing shooting star press on Smokes got two.

Both guys made tags and the action remained rapid. Magic Killer by Swipe Right. They went for their team finisher (I assume) and Axiom fougt it off and hit a top rope Spanish Fly on Smokes. Frazer hit the Phoenix Splash. Axiom hit the Golden Ratio on Baylor to keep him from breaking the count.

WINNERS: Axiom & Nathan Frazer at 4:59.

(Wells’s Analysis: You can’t pack more action into five minutes than that, and it wasn’t just a spotfest, as they did some real old-school tag stuff at times. It’s no surprise that Swipe Right had their best match to date with these guys, but it was their best by a very wide margin, which shows why the brass were eager to get them some reps against strong competition even though they – particularly Baylor – aren’t ready on the mic yet)

-Fatal Influence, in the locker room, argued about which of them were going to take the qualifying match they got tonight. Henley and Jayne were arguing when Jazmyn Nyx stood up and took charge, stepping out of frame and saying it was going to be her match. Henley and Jayne wondered what just happened. [c]