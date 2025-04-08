AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Where: Baltimore, Md. at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,940 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,573. The arena has a capacity of 5,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Pac vs. Swerve Strickland

Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Samoa Joe & Hook

Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary) – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match

