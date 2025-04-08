FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks preview WrestleMania 41 line-up, review AEW Dynasty including Young Bucks return, Ricky Saints, WWE HOF (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- AEW Dynasty review including what could be next and should be next for The Young Bucks
- A preview of next week’s WrestleMania 41 line-up with expanded analysis of the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk-Paul Heyman developments over the last week
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- More on WrestleMania 41 including El Grande Americano getting a match, if Damien Priest a worthy opponent for Drew McIntyre, and could Randy Orton still be added back even with Kevin Owens sidelined
- Thoughts on Ricky Saints so far in NXT
- WWE adding Immortal Moments to the Hall of Fame and what Moments should be considered for next year
