FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks preview WrestleMania 41 line-up, review AEW Dynasty including Young Bucks return, Ricky Saints, WWE HOF (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

AEW Dynasty review including what could be next and should be next for The Young Bucks

A preview of next week’s WrestleMania 41 line-up with expanded analysis of the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk-Paul Heyman developments over the last week

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

More on WrestleMania 41 including El Grande Americano getting a match, if Damien Priest a worthy opponent for Drew McIntyre, and could Randy Orton still be added back even with Kevin Owens sidelined

Thoughts on Ricky Saints so far in NXT

WWE adding Immortal Moments to the Hall of Fame and what Moments should be considered for next year

