FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-6-2020) Raw After Mania COVID-era including McIntyre vs. Big Show, Funhouse, KO, Charlotte, Becky, Baszler (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-6-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss whether WWE pulled off a newsworthy and satisfying Raw After Mania episode given their obvious constraints, the surprising Drew McIntyre title defense against Big Show and how it was presented, all of the WrestleMania follow-up promos including Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte, and Kevin Owens, plus some mix-n-match squash matches and long matches to fill out the rest of the show. At the end, a bonus discussion about the Firefly Funhouse match.

