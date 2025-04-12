FREE PODCAST 4/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Lanny Poffo on inducting his brother Randy Savage, backstage at Hall of Fame, memories from WWF, live caller questions (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-9-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed “Leaping” Lanny Poffo, a/k/a The Genius who takes listeners behind the scenes at the WWE Hall of Fame, offers his thoughts on how his induction of his brother Randy Savage went, shares memories from his days wrestling in the WWF, addresses the relationship between Hulk Hogan and Randy before Randy’s death and various rumors regarding that, and much more including live callers and emails.

Then in the 40 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they covered email topics including Mr. Perfect, Macho King era with Sherri, whether Vince McMahon interacted with him at the Hall of Fame ceremony, who else could have inducted Randy if not him and Hulk Hogan, his thoughts on Hogan’s speech, and more.

