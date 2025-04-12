FREE PODCAST 4/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams name their top ten WrestleManias of all time (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is the first episode of new podcast series “Catching the Culture,” hosted by Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams. This weekend the show is debuting as a Dailycast to temporarily fill in for the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast, but it will soon become a VIP exclusive. In this episode, Kurt and Chris continue their WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back they began while guest hosting “Acknowledging WWE,” discussing their top ten WrestleManias of all time, including the following:
- The joy of WrestleMania 40
- The changing of the guard at WrestleMania 14
- Daniel Bryan’s success with the YES at WrestleMania 30
- The heartache of WrestleMania 39
- And more
NOTE: Some of the language on this show is NSFW.
