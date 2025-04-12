VIP PODCAST 4/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tiffany-Charlotte, Hinchcliff, Omega’s weirdness, Ricky Saints, Linda’s A1/AI gaffe, HOF, Booker T-Swerve craziness, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- WrestleMania Night 1 vs. Night 2 line-up thoughts
- WWE Hall of Fame update including Michelle McCool and Lex Luger inductees
- The Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair craziness over the last week and how Charlotte is letting fans rattle her
- Ric Flair’s comments on Charlotte and John Cena
- Booker T-Swerve Strickland craziness
- The Owen Hart Tournament and how heavy a favorite Will Ospreay is compared to the rest
- The Young Bucks explanation and Kenny Omega’s weirdness rising to new heights
- Seth Rollins and Iyo Sky as excellent “third wheels” at WrestleMania
- Jey Uso’s strongest promo yet
- Ricky Saints’ interview with the Ringer
- WWE getting dangerously brazen with political leanings and proclivities with TKO/UFC tie-in, bro-culture, Tony Hinchcliff decision, and more stacking up and how it relates to Target’s brand-crushing capitulation earlier this year
- Linda McMahon’s embarrassing lack of knowledge of what AI stands for
- Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon seeking to dismiss their roles in the ring boy lawsuit
- Some NBA talk about the Knicks, Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns
