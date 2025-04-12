VIP PODCAST 4/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tiffany-Charlotte, Hinchcliff, Omega’s weirdness, Ricky Saints, Linda’s A1/AI gaffe, HOF, Booker T-Swerve craziness, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

WrestleMania Night 1 vs. Night 2 line-up thoughts

WWE Hall of Fame update including Michelle McCool and Lex Luger inductees

The Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair craziness over the last week and how Charlotte is letting fans rattle her

Ric Flair’s comments on Charlotte and John Cena

Booker T-Swerve Strickland craziness

The Owen Hart Tournament and how heavy a favorite Will Ospreay is compared to the rest

The Young Bucks explanation and Kenny Omega’s weirdness rising to new heights

Seth Rollins and Iyo Sky as excellent “third wheels” at WrestleMania

Jey Uso’s strongest promo yet

Ricky Saints’ interview with the Ringer

WWE getting dangerously brazen with political leanings and proclivities with TKO/UFC tie-in, bro-culture, Tony Hinchcliff decision, and more stacking up and how it relates to Target’s brand-crushing capitulation earlier this year

Linda McMahon’s embarrassing lack of knowledge of what AI stands for

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon seeking to dismiss their roles in the ring boy lawsuit

Some NBA talk about the Knicks, Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns

