VIP PODCAST 4/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tiffany-Charlotte, Hinchcliff, Omega’s weirdness, Ricky Saints, Linda’s A1/AI gaffe, HOF, Booker T-Swerve craziness, more (127 min.)

April 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • WrestleMania Night 1 vs. Night 2 line-up thoughts
  • WWE Hall of Fame update including Michelle McCool and Lex Luger inductees
  • The Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair craziness over the last week and how Charlotte is letting fans rattle her
  • Ric Flair’s comments on Charlotte and John Cena
  • Booker T-Swerve Strickland craziness
  • The Owen Hart Tournament and how heavy a favorite Will Ospreay is compared to the rest
  • The Young Bucks explanation and Kenny Omega’s weirdness rising to new heights
  • Seth Rollins and Iyo Sky as excellent “third wheels” at WrestleMania
  • Jey Uso’s strongest promo yet
  • Ricky Saints’ interview with the Ringer
  • WWE getting dangerously brazen with political leanings and proclivities with TKO/UFC tie-in, bro-culture, Tony Hinchcliff decision, and more stacking up and how it relates to Target’s brand-crushing capitulation earlier this year
  • Linda McMahon’s embarrassing lack of knowledge of what AI stands for
  • Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon seeking to dismiss their roles in the ring boy lawsuit
  • Some NBA talk about the Knicks, Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns

