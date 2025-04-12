News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/12 – The Fix Flashback (4-11-2018): Lesnar re-signs, WrestleMania 34 fallout on Raw and Smackdown, Saudi Arabia line-up and hype, NXT Takeover & ROH Supercard reviews (56 min.)

April 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 11, 2018 episode. Topics include Brock Lesnar re-signs, WrestleMania 34 fallout on Raw and Smackdown, Saudi Arabia line-up and hype, NXT Takeover and ROH Supercard reviews, and more.

