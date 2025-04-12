VIP PODCAST 4/12 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-5-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill covers Punk, All Star Weekend shows in California, Hogan-Lawler, Steamboat, Backlash, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from April 5, 2007 including these topics:

Pat answers your important Listener Mail questions on Batista, C.M. Punk, and Kid Kash, and talks about the huge All Star Weekend shows in California. Plus the sad news from Wednesday night’s OVW tapings in Louisville, listeners disagree with Pat about Backlash, latest developments (or lack thereof) on Hulk Hogan vs. Jerry Lawler, WWE grabs another former TNA wrestler and Ricky Steamboat headlining this week’s Big Clip.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

