WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this Road to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania?

At WrestleMania 41, the Women’s World Championship will be contested in a Triple Threat match. Iyo Sky, the current champion, will defend against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. With Triple Threat rules in eﬀect, Sky doesn’t have to be pinned in order to lose her championship. That will make her defense even harder than if she was to go one on one with another woman for the title. But if she comes out of the match as the victor, she will beat two of the best women on Monday Night Raw.

With just over a week left until WrestleMania, the excitement from fans is building at a rapid pace. The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time spotlighting the road to the Women’s World Championship match build. All the brawls and matches are in this video, which WWE hopes will make fans even more excited for what’s going to happen in Las Vegas.

This gives an inside look as to how the Triple Threat match came to be and why it is happening in the first place. It spotlights everything that has happened so far between the three women since February in less than half an hour, allowing for easy viewing so people can catch up or be reminded of what went down over the last couple of weeks.

It was smart to include Belair’s match where she qualified for the Elimination Chamber. Including that showed what she had to go through to even make it to the match. Since she won, she qualified to face Sky at WrestleMania. Ripley’s inclusion came after two consecutive losses to Sky for the title. This video showed why she got inserted into the match a couple of weeks ago. Those matches and everything that happened in between were included in sequential order, allowing for a quick understanding of her journey to WrestleMania.

Overall, this clearly explains the journey that lead to a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41. Viewers get to see how Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber, qualifying herself to face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania, and how Rhea Ripley’s insertion into the match made it a Triple Threat.

WWE has done a lot of these “Road to….” playlists with their important matches on their YouTube channel, which has been a great idea. They allow a beat by beat synopsis of why two or three people are fighting, complete with contract signings, matches, and promos that show everyone how they got to the match becoming oﬃcial.

It’s obvious that they are popular with the fans, as they get uploaded close to every PLE. With the triple threat match just over a week away, this video adds to the anticipation of what’s going to be a great match.