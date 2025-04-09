AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/9): Keller’s report on Dynasty PPV fallout, Strickland vs. Pac, Statlander vs. Rosa, Yuta & Claudio vs. Samoa Joe & Hook

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 9, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD. AT CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this week that 3,018 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,384. The arena has a capacity of 5,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted in the arena. They showed cheering fans.

-A backstage promo aired with Jon Moxley and his cohorts. Moxley said it’s the greatest assembly of talent ever assembled under one roof, but they too often come up short. He said they need to get their act together when it counts. Clips aired from Dynasty of Samao Joe, Hook, Shibata, “Hangman” Page, and others. He said the real problem is they don’t want it. He said this is his life’s work and it won’t be bought or sold. He said Matt & Nick Jackson have returned. He called them “interested power players.” He said he hasn’t recognized them for a long time. He said they stumbled upon a board and they don’t know what the game is. He said they should be careful before they make any moves.

(Keller’s Analysis: His deliver is top shelf, but I really don’t know what he’s talking about most of the time or why it makes him a villain in the AEW universe.)

(1) JON MOXLEY (w/Marina Shafir) vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

As Moxley and Shafir made their way to the ring, Excalibur said if not for the Bucks, they could very well be talking about Swerve Strickland as the new AEW World Champion. The bell rang 5 minutes into the hour. After mostly matwork for five minutes, Mox escaped Shibata’s sleeper and applied his own for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 5:00.

-The Young Bucks ring entrance music played as Mox was soaking up his win. They walked out and entered the ring. Shafir stood in front of Mox and walked up to the Bucks. Mox then said something to them but the mic didn’t pick it up. He and Shafir then left the ring.

Nick Jackson asked the crowd to “please give it up for your World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley.” He asked the crowd to “show some damn respect fro the founding fathers of AEW. Shut the f up!” he yelled. He said the world is wondering why they cost Swerve the championship. He said they have a couple good reasons. He said they did it for their good friend, “Hangman” Adam Page. “You’re welcome, buddy,” he said. He said he never wanted Swerve to be champion again. “We still love you Adam Page and we know you love us, buddy.” Fans chanted, “Who’s house? Swerve’s house!”

Matt said he wished Mox stuck around to hear it. He said what they did for Mox they considered a peace offering. He said they have no issue with him and he hopes they have no issues with them. He said when they were sitting at home watching, they realized they share a lot in common. He said they both want AEW to be the best pro wrestling company and he wants to change the world “just like us.” He said he saw Mox do what they weren’t able to do. He said he succeeded in taking over AEW and obtaining the World Title. “We couldn’t do that,” he said. He said last Sunday was their “elevator pitch” to him. “Can you imagine if the Death Riders and The Elite worked together as one?” he said. He invited the Death Riders to the ring. Instead, Kenny Omega came out. Excalibur said he is a former friend of the Jacksons.

As Omega walked out, fans chanted “Kenny! Kenny!” He said if they did that for their friends, they forgot to “do him.” He said the last time he saw them, they shoved him off a stretcher as he was suffering from diverticulitis. He said he actually forgave them. He said when he returned to AEW, he said his focus was on his legacy and the safety of AEW, “not for revenge.” He said what they’re trying to do is “bring back the feeling.” He said he used to have a friend back in high school who used to have two yappy little dogs. He said they pooped on the floor when he went over to play videogames. He said the pile got bigger and the stains and smell got worse, so he suggested they play at his house instead. He said that was what AEW was like when the he wasn’t around in AEW. He said the Bucks were shredding documents last time they saw him. He said, they all know how they operate and how they brag about their money. He said they were tearing up paperwork about their private jet and “the chair you put in your bedroom facing the bed.” (Huh?).

He said that doesn’t matter, but what pisses him off is they almost killed the company that he almost gave his life and health and soul for. He said he can’t lie. He said the time off has done them wonders. He said Nick looks “every bit of that 90 pounds you were before you left.” He said Matt looks about as red as Nick’s lapels. He said now that they’ve gotten to this point, they should cut out the middle man and he’ll just go to the ring and they can fight. When he stood on the ring apron, Kazuchika Okada’s music played and he walked out. Excalibur said this might not be the fight Omega wants now given it’s three on one. Then Swerve Strickland’s music played.

The Bucks and Okada stared at the stage, but Swerve came at them from behind. They bailed out of the ring. Swerve held a chair as Prince Nana danced and led the crowd chanting “Swerve’s House!” Omega fist-bumped Swerve and then left.

Swerve pronounced it Buck-hunting season and he had a loaded shotgun ready to blast some EVPs. He said he couldn’t leave well enough alone. Pac then jumped him from behind. The announcers wondered if this would jump-start their scheduled match. [c]

(2) PAC vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana)

The bell rang after the break 27 minutes into the hour. Pac immediately charged at Swerve. Swerve kicked him in the face and took early control with a Snake Eyes and another high boot.

A few minutes in, Swerve countered Pac and buckle bombed him into the top turnbuckle. Pac yelled out in pain. Swerve leaped off teh second rope with an elbow to the back of his shoulders. Swerve celebrated and then moved in on Pac and shoved his boot onto his face. Pac tried to stand, but then rolled to ringside. Something seemed amiss and the ringside doc checked on him. He lay on his back as the doc checked on his ankle or leg. Schiavone said they might have to stop the match, then shifted into a plugs.

Pac gently tried to stand, but didn’t put weight on his right leg. Swerve paced in the ring. Pac returned and hopped on one foot. Swerve kicked him as he entered and then landed the Swerve Stomp for the win. Excalibur said injuries are part of the sport, but he was fair game and Swerve had ever right to kick him and finish him.

As Swerve celebrated at ringside, he said he wanted to see the Young Bucks at Blood & Guts. He said he’s not hard to find.

WINNER: Swerve in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The injury to his right leg happened when he landed on the bucklebomb. That’s when he let out a yell that put both Swerve and the ref on guard as they could tell that wasn’t just selling a move in a regular way. Pac and Swerve handled it well with an audible that obviously ended the match sooner than planned. Pac could have let them just call off the match, but he was able to hop back into the ring and let Swerve get a more solid win.)

-Excalibur plugged upcoming matches and segments.

-A promo aired backstage with Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush. Ricochet said he was the captain and Andretti and Rush took exception. Mortos shook his head.

-A promo aired with Mark Briscoe, “Speedball” Mike Bayley, Kevin Knight, and Will Ospreay backsatge. They talked about what they do with $400,000 if they won. Knight said he’d go to Atlantic City. Ospreay said he’s going to Disney World. Speedball said he’d buy himself some shoes. Briscoe said, “Actually, I plan to diversify my portfolio.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I enjoyed the unexpected twist with Briscoe aspiring to be financially responsible.) [c]

-They went to the announcers at ringside who talked about Swerve saying it’s Buck Hunting season. Then they aired clips of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches at Dynasty on Sunday. It included Harley Cameron’s puppet saying, “Harley, next time I’ll do the talking.” Excalibur discussed the updated brackets.

-Backstage, Renee Paquette tried to interview “Hangman” Page about facing a wildcard and how he’d prepare. He said he can’t prepare, then stormed into Swerve’s locker room. Nana was there. He told him to sit and then told him he wasn’t trying to help Swerve. He said if Swerve gets in his way, he will pick up where he left off with him. Nana stood and told him there is something he’s been wanting to tell him for the last year. He said something about regret, but Hangman cut him off and told him not to say another word and said he “doesn’t get that.”

-Ricochet, Andretti, Rush, and Mortos made their entrance. [c]

(3) RICOCHET & ACTION ANDRETTI & LIO RUSH & THE BEAST MORTOS vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & WILL OSPREAY & KEVIN KNIGHT & MARK BRISCOE – $400,000 Prize to the Winner

Ospreay and his teammates came out to his music. Speedball volunteered to start against Ricochet.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Pac vs. Swerve Strickland

Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Samoa Joe & Hook

Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary) – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match