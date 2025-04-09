FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell on whether pre-taped heavily produced “cinematic” style matches have a big future, Drew and Braun prospects as champions, Jericho commentary, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the long-term future of pre-taped heavily-produced cinematic style wrestling matches, what’s next for Jonny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa after their “final battle” on NXT this week, Charlotte in NXT, the way WWE handled Roman Reigns and WrestleMania, hype for Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager, Chris Jericho on commentary, Brodie Lee spoofing Vince McMahon, how safe or unsafe is it to continue to gather wrestlers for TV tapings, what steps should WWE and AEW have taken to be safer, TNT Championship tournament talk, and should golf courses be re-opened.

