FREE PODCAST 4/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Memphis Wrestling including Jones vs. Rogers, GunShow vs. Washington, more (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the current iteration of Championship Wrestling From Memphis, a decidedly old-school territory with a lot of good characterization, some wacky storylines, and some hit-or-miss wrestling. We analyze their last two episodes featuring Cappuccino Jones facing Aaron Roberts in a WWEID prospect match, GunShow defending the Heritage title against Zay Washington, the delightful antics of Momma Money and her son CJ, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s a first time ever match between two of our favorite gimmicks – the zombie monster and the sociopath – when Krule faces Charles Mason, plus Swipe Right become the first WWEID Prospects to appear on NXT television when they face Nathan Frazier & Axiom.

