FREE PODCAST 4/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Narayanan: Young Bucks explain themselves, Opps-Death Riders clash, Owen Tournament, Hurt Syndicate votes on MJF (118 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss the Apr. 9 edition of AEW Dynamite including The Young Bucks explaining their interference in the AEW World Title match at Dynasty, The Opps get into it with the Death Riders, Pac suffers a leg injury, The Hurt Syndicate votes on MJF being added, Owen Hart Tournament developments, and more with live chat and email interactions.

