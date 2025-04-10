VIP PODCAST 4/9 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Death Riders-Opps angle, Dynasty follow-up with the Bucks, MJF-Hurt Syndicate segment, Hangman-Nana interact, Statlander vs. Rosa, more (28 min.)

News Ticker

April 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 9 edition of AEW Dynamite including The Young Bucks explaining their actions at Dynasty, MJF trying to officially get added to Hurt Syndicate, a Hangman Page-Prince Nana interaction, more Owen Hart Cup Tournament developments including Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa, a show-closing angle with The Opps and The Death Riders, and more.

