AEW Collision Ratings Report (4/5): Viewership and key demo data, comparisons to recent weeks and last year, ten-week averages for final build to Dynasty

Saturday night’s (4/5) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 335,000 viewers, compared to 339,000 the prior week and 569,000 the week before that (averaging the Saturday and Sunday episodes that weekend). The current ten-week rolling average is 397,000

(Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TNT data. Generally data from streaming is tallied as total viewers who watched any part of the show and cable ratings are the average viewership per minute, so streaming viewership data tends to be substantially higher than a comparable cable rating-style tally would indicate.)

One year ago this week, Collision drew 462,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 422,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.08 rating, compared to 0.12 the prior and 0.21 two weeks earlier (averaging the Saturday and Sunday episodes). The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

The announced matches and segments were…

Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (with Ricochet on commentary)

Pac vs. Cash Wheeler

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomhiro Ishii & Powerhouse Hobbs

Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

CRU vs. Top Flight

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,248 tickets distributed in the lead-up to the event. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

