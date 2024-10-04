AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (10/2): Ricochet vs. Ospreay, Unhinged Hangman, Darby’s promo, Flashbacks, Hook’s mannerisms, Mercedes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Happy Anniversary!! It’s been five years since AEW Dynamite debuted and my wrestling fandom got reinvigorated. I’m happy about that regardless of the ups and downs of the company since that night. Oh, and we have Bryan Danielson vs. Okada! Surprise! I sure wish that was built up over the past week or two, but what can you do?! I’m hopeful they put a lot of thought into this show with some highlights of the past 5 years and some great matches. It may contain a major announcement as well. Let’s see how they did!

HITS

FLASHBACKS!

My hopes were realized! It was so nice to see all of the flashbacks to moments of the past five years. There were clearly some they missed, but using those they did show to set up current storylines was a smart move, so I was fine with some being left out. I thought they made sure to mention how special it is to have five years on national television since it had not happened for over 20 years previously. Perhaps they could have made a bigger deal about the new TV contract, but with so few details released, I’m sure that’s coming in the following weeks.

RICOCHET VS. OSPREAY

It was a smart move to have this match open the show. The two wrestlers did not disappoint and put on a great match with plenty of aerial moves and some physical aspects mixed in. I wasn’t wild about the finish, but they don’t do DQ’s very often and the Takeshita interference garnered the appropriate heat from the crowd and it seemed like they blamed him for ruining a great match and not the promotion.

UNHINGED HANGMAN RETURNS

From the backstage attack on the Gunns to the look in his eyes as he came out to fight Juice Robinson, Hangman is still hitting on all cylinders. I enjoyed the brawl with Juice going into the crowd and utilizing the fans as part of the story. There is something likable about Hangman even though he is acting like a crazy person, and the return of Jay White was a pleasant surprise and a much better program to start than having Hangman go around beating up lower or mid-carders in his rage against anyone who helped Swerve. Now he’s going after anyone who gets in his way.

MOX/DANIELSON/OKADA

It would have been nice to promote this match last weekend on Collision or even on Dynamite Grand Slam. That said, it was an exceptional TV match between the two legends. The lack of drama in regards to the winner hurt it a bit, but the finish did come out of nowhere which was a pleasant surprise. I’m still very intrigued by the Jon Moxley story. Starting the show cold with the intense promo from the group was a strong start, and ending the epically long overrun with their involvement was a strong finish to the show as well. Mox dropped some more hints and we now know that there is someone behind this “invasion” of sorts. Let the speculation begin, but it’s something that is interesting enough to follow and see if they are going to be able to pull it off. We’ll also find out next week if Wheeler Yuta is truly on Danielson’s side or if he’s going to turn on him and remain with the Mox group.

QUICK HITS

– I loved Darby Allin’s promo. He justified his reasoning to put his title shot on the line against Moxley by referencing a personal story that anyone who has been bullied can relate to. He also introduced a lack of confidence that he can work into his journey back to the top of the card.

– The Mariah May-Willow Nightingale backstage interaction was very good. May correctly pointed out Willow’s recent losses, but Willow responded by saying “Who doesn’t want a title shot?” — It was an interaction that made perfect sense and I’m looking forward to the feud between the two.

– MVP trying to sell himself to wrestlers backstage is a good start for his character. It was nice to see Shelton Benjamin but I’m hoping this will be more than just a Hurt Business reboot.

– I’m glad Private Party is being treated more seriously. Whether it’s a quick setup for a match or something longer term remains to be seen.

– Chris Jericho and TV Time was tolerable this week and the setup for a match with Mark Briscoe was well done even if it’s for a title belt that is rarely mentioned on AEW TV.

MISSES

MERCEDES NEEDS AN OPPONENT

We all know they are spending quite a bit of money for Mercedes Mone and while her presentation is still solid, she does her best work in the ring and she needs to get back in there as soon as possible. MVP giving her his card adds some intrigue, but we need to see someone step up so we can start the next feud for their best in-ring performer.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR BRITT?

I thought this was the best match for Britt Bakes since her return, but her character still seems lost. What is her motivation and what is she trying to accomplish? Oh, and when will her opponents stop opening their mouths to scream when she is trying to put the lockjaw on? Keep your mouth closed and make her do something to get in there or follow Mercedes’ plan and bite her hand before she can apply the move.

HOOK’S MANNERISMS

Hook has a bright future, but in this storyline where Taz was apparently attacked, Hook needs to avoid overacting and ranting and raving like a crazy person and just stare into the camera and menacingly promise to find the guilty party and take them out. Take cues from Samoa Joe.

Finally, congratulations to AEW for agreeing to a new TV contract with WBD. If all the numbers being floated out there are correct, this makes the company profitable and despite some struggles over the past year, they are in a good place to grow as long as they continue to be committed to doing so. As long as they don’t get lazy now that they have the deal, there is a real opportunity to provide some compelling television, increase viewership, and make it so the next contract will be even bigger.

