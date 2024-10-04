WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: Bad Blood playlist presents a look at the path to Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Saturday night, WWE fans will get to witness a match that a lot of people never thought would’ve been possible just a few weeks ago. Cody Rhodes will team up with Roman Reigns to fight two of the strongest members of The Bloodline in Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. It remains to be seen how Rhodes and Reigns will co-exist given their history with each other over the past couple of years. WWE added another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time highlighting how Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline came to be bitter rivals for Rhodes and Reigns, and why they are fighting against the two unlikely allies.

This was an informative video that told everyone the complete story of why those four have a match together on Saturday. At over an hour long, this video showcases many attacks, moments, and developments that have all lead to something that WWE fans are super excited for.

I enjoyed how deep this video went into what has been happening in the Rhodes and Bloodline story since Roman lost at WrestleMania. A lot of things have happened, and this video gives people the opportunity to catch up if they haven’t been watching or if they’ve forgotten about some things. I also enjoyed the inclusion of Paul Heyman in this compilation, as him getting kicked out of The Bloodline undoubtedly has Roman wanting revenge. It hasn’t been brought up yet, but I’m sure it will be if we get Roman one on one with Sikoa in the future.

Overall, this was a good video that gets everyone hyped and ready for Saturday’s tag match at Bad Blood. This will most certainly be another important chapter in the Bloodline story. No matter which team wins, there’s going to be a chaotic aftermath that’s going to have a major ripple eﬀect for everyone heading into Crown Jewel and Survivor Series later this year.

