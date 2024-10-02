WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: WWE presents introduction to CM Punk’s dog, Larry, including backstory of adoption

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When C.M. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year, there were a lot of mixed emotions. A lot of people were happy, given that his return happened at Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago. But a lot of people weren’t happy, citing his behavior and attitude issues from years prior. However, his return brought someone who makes everyone smile around him. That certain someone is his dog Larry.

WWE published a video on their YouTube channel showcasing him and his story, which was told by his owner. The video shows that Larry makes everyone feel happy. He even has his own merch at the WWE Shop.

This was an entertaining video showing that CM Punk deeply cares about Larry and wants him to have a happy and healthy life. Sure, he’s missing the majority of his teeth and doesn’t have the more conventional cuteness that most dogs do, but Punk is happy with his decision to adopt him.

Punk said a lot of people don’t know his backstory, so it helps the fans know and appreciate who Larry is and where he came from. Punk shared that he was rescued from PAWS, Chicago’s resident no kill shelter, after being returned three times. Obviously, Punk knew that Larry needed a good home and he gladly provided that for him. I also enjoyed the inclusion of various wrestlers and staﬀ meeting Larry, giving him pets and rubs.

Overall, this was an enjoyable video that brought together a lot of people’s passions, which are WWE and dogs. There’s no doubt that Larry is loved by everyone who meets him throughout the day. Maybe one day Drew McIntyre will learn to appreciate this special dog. He is always treated good by his owner, C.M. Punk, as well as all of the wrestlers and staﬀ that get to interact with him whenever he gets the chance to be backstage. It’ll be interesting to see what Larry will do the next time he gets to have the spotlight on him, which will hopefully be very soon.