WWE and The CW tout early success for NXT’s debut on the broadcast network last night, including key stats on last time NXT drew bigger audience

WWE issued a press release to PWTorch touting the success of NXT’s debut on The CW last night, with some key stats in addition to what we reported earlier today. They noted the following:

The viewership of 895,000 is up 44 percent over last week’s episode on USA

The premiere was the strongest programming of the year on The CW in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos

Total viewership was up more than 100 percent for The CW affiliates with New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit

The last time NXT drew more viewers was in October 2023.

The peak viewership came in Q2 with 965,000 viewers.

It was the top viewership on The CW this year in the key 25-54 (406,000) and 18-49 (354,000) demographics

BURBANK, CA (OCTOBER 2, 2024) – Last night’s WWE NXT broadcast television debut The CW Network delivered the largest audience for the weekly program since October 2023, with 895,000 Total Viewers, up +44% compared to last week’s episode on cable TV. The premiere peaked at 965,000 total viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. and was the #1 telecast on The CW this year among adults 25-54 (406,000) and adults 18-49 (354,000).

Fans following WWE NXT’s move to The CW saw Trick Williams regain the NXT Championship and featured guest appearances by WWE Superstars CM Punk, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The episode fueled triple digit increases compared to The CW’s Tuesday primetime season average, up +143% in total viewers, and delivered triple digit increases in total viewers for major markets including New York (WPIX-TV), Los Angeles (KTLA-TV), Dallas (KDAF-TV) and Detroit (WKBD-TV) versus last Tuesday’s primetime programming.

Close on the heels of The CW’s premiere of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing September 20, WWE NXT’s successful debut on The CW marks the second impressive premiere in as many weeks for The CW, again Demonstrating that viewers are increasingly turning into The CW for live sports.

In November 2023, The CW Network and WWE announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT wrestling to broadcast television for the first time ever. As the exclusive home of NXT, The CW will air 52 live weekly events throughout the season. Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90 percent of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is extremely popular with younger audiences.