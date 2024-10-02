NXT Ratings Report (10/1): Big viewership for debut on The CW, comparison to AEW’s “Grand Slam” episode last week, perspective compared to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (10/1) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 895,000 viewers, compared to 620,000 the prior week and the 677,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 632,000.

This has to be considered on the higher range of realistic expectations for the move from USA Network to The CW. The audience found the show and more people watched than previously could. It was the highest viewership on The CW since “The Critics Choice Awards” in January.

By comparison, AEW’s Grand Slam special episode last week drew 702,000 and has a ten-week rolling average headed into this week of 687,000. So, the move to The CW, even if viewership drops 10-15 percent starting next week, will easily be the no. 3 rated weekly first-run series in terms of total audience, sending AEW Dynamite to no. 4. It has what is turning out to be an advantage by being on a broadcast channel rather than a cable network. This is just one week, though, and viewership could sink dramatically over the next few weeks if people who watched last night who weren’t watching on USA Network end up unimpressed with the product.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

One year ago this week, NXT drew 857,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 735,000. That was during the stretch when WWE put special big name guest stars on NXT regularly and heavily cross-promoted the show during negotiations with network to buy rights to NXT.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 625,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 671,000.

In the key 18-49 demo last night, it drew a 0.26 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.21 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.07 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams (with C.M. Punk as special guest referee) – NXT Championship match

Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia – NXT Women’s Championship match

Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs. Fatal Influence – Tag Team match

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz – Street Fight

MizTV with guests Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/30): Viewership up from last week not down, first-to-third hour dropoff data, 1 and 2 year ago comparisons

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship with CM Punk as special referee, Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship