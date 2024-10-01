CORRECTED – WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/30): Earlier data was inaccurate, viewership up from last week not down, 1 and 2 year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (9/30) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.516 million viewers, compared to 1.339 the prior week and the 1.509 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.567 million viewers.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour:1.577 million

2nd hour:1.543 million

3rd hour: 1.427 million

Raw went up against two NFL games including a marquee match-up of the undefeated Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions.

The first-to-third hour dropoff was only 150,000. Last week’s was only 33,000, but the average otherwise this year was 213,000. So the build to the Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso match last week and The Last Monster Standing match this week appeared to have paid off by retaining more viewers than usual. Last year on the same weeks, the dropoff was 225,000 and 242,000, although the previous two weeks it was 116,000 and 75,000, the lowest of the year up until that point. They had a smaller audience to start with because of the earlier start to the NFL game, but the strong build certainly lures some viewers to stick around when they wouldn’t have otherwise.

One year ago this week (10/2/23), it drew 1.511 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.604 million.

Two years ago this week (10/3/23), Raw drew 1.599 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,891 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.48 rating, compared to 0.43 and 0.49 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.52.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.48 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.49.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.40 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.51.

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (9/27): Orton & Cody & KO interact with The Bloodline, Bayley vs. Naomi, Andrade vs. Carmelo, Tiffany-Jax interaction, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Bad Blood lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event, early start time

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro to stream Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)