WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (9/27): Orton & Cody & KO interact with The Bloodline, Bayley vs. Naomi, Andrade vs. Carmelo, Tiffany-Jax interaction, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In Oklahoma City, chaos reigned. But, chaos isn’t always a bad thing. Last night’s Smackdown brimmed with an energy that felt like anything could happen at a moment’s notice. From Kevin Owens’ barely-contained anger at Cody Rhodes, to the venom between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, it was must-watch television! As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think my take has been a “Miss.”

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline Opener – Hit: The drama is unfolding! Cody has not only joined forces with his arch-nemesis but has also distanced himself from his allies. KO’s mounting frustrations are a logical progression of their relationship. Who can forget the Royal Rumble of 2023, where Roman Reigns attempted to orchestrate KO’s torment at the hands of his best friend Sami Zayn? His abrupt dismissal of Cody hinted at an imminent breaking point, and I, for one, will be here, fully engrossed, with my popcorn at the ready.

Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton Backstage – Hit: Venom, anger, frustration…these are the emotions of the day! Nia Jax choking Tiffany Stratton was a simple yet effective visual that revealed a ferocity below the surface, and it’s clear Stratton is reaching her own breaking point. I’ll relish with delight once Jax is lying on the mat and Stratton stands tall as the new WWE Women’s Champion!

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Bayley vs. Naomi – Hit: This is a dark horse candidate for MOTN. Giving Naomi a chance to explore facets of her character beyond the flash and glow of neon is the right direction. The match was much more physical than expected, with flashes of brilliance like the top rope blockbuster delivered by Naomi to a Bayley who seemed to be perpetually fighting from the bottom. While I was hoping for Naomi to win, a heel turn could be on the horizon. Will Bad Blood mean something for Bayley and Naomi’s friendship? One can only hope!

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes – Hit: My God, what a series! It was Friedrich Nietzsche who said, “You must have chaos within you to give birth to a dancing star.” The chaos of the evening finally boiled over, and we bore witness to two stars locked in a dance of pride, anger, viciousness, and rage. Firstly, Hayes taking out LA Knight and beckoning Andrade to the ring set the tone for what truly was the MOTN. With each match, they both seem more desperate, more willing to inflict pain and take risks with their own bodies. Hayes channeled vintage Shawn Michaels while Andrade showed out like the hard-hitting fighter he is. Most wouldn’t have predicted their first match would end up with this stellar feud, yet we are the lucky ones who get to watch a veteran and a young challenger put the rest of the roster on notice. Simply amazing.

Michin vs. Piper Niven – Hit: Two weeks ago, I rated a similar contest poorly. This week, these two performers made the most of their time, channeling the same chaotic energy found all around Oklahoma City. Michin is an incredible wrestler whose potential seems barely tapped into. While not quite a David and Goliath pairing, Piper Niven’s difference in size and strength made for great visual storytelling. Side note: I’m a priest in my daily life, so call me a sucker for a crucifix bomb! I only wish there wasn’t confusion around the subsequent pin that put a tiny blemish on an otherwise excellent wrestling match. Chelsea Green continues to shine, which makes next week’s dumpster match a must-watch.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu – Hit: We desperately need a singles match between KO and Jacob Fatu. Two fighters, two brawlers locking horns to tell a story of dominance. The match itself was fantastic, a highlight being Randy Orton’s repeated backdrops to Solo Sikoa on the announce table. WWE must have hired the greatest carpenters in the world to build that table. It simply wouldn’t crack! The match, while not a blowoff, served as the conduit for the eventual explosion by KO. What was hinted at throughout the evening was on full display as KO laid hands on Cody and exchanged more than a few heated words. With KO’s contract coming up, I wonder which direction his character will go. So many want a rivalry between Orton and Cody, but I think the real energy is between KO and Cody. Run back their match from Berlin, but this time add buckets of venom, anger, and betrayal. And give us a crimson mask, please!

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/27): Keller’s report on Bayley vs. Naomi, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, Michin vs. Piper Niven, Solo Sikoa returns

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Mr. McMahon documentary: Powell’s combined notes on all six episodes of the Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon