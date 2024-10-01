WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (9/30): Viewership up for week two on USA Network but still below Fox numbers, plus comparisons to 1 and 2 years ago, key demo data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (9/27) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.568 million viewers, compared to 1.494 million the prior week for their return of USA Network and the 1.723 million the week before that on Fox. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.942 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.303 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.305 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 2.207. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.160.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.45 rating, compared to 0.45 for the USA return and 0.55 the final week on Fox the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.54.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.63 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.60.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.51.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bayley vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Solo Sikoa returns

