10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (9/29/2014): Stephanie calls C.M. Punk a quitter, Cena & Amborse vs. Orton & Kane, plus Sandow, Miz, Bo Dallas, Henry, AJ Lee

WWE Raw TV Results

September 29, 2014 – Episode #1,113

Live in Chicago, Ill.

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– The Card: Chicago Raw. Announced just before the show is Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz vs. Cesaro for the Intercontinental Title. Plus, WWE briefly noted that Hulk Hogan will return to Raw for a “special message.” Announced on the pre-show is Mark Henry vs. Bo Dallas.

Live Raw on USA Network

Raw opened with a video package on last week’s Raw. Specifically, Seth Rollins running away from John Cena and Dean Ambrose, who was eventually stuffed in a hallway closet, but Ambrose escaped during the show and attacked Rollins during the main event of Cena vs. Randy Orton. Smackdown, coming off a dismal TV rating, was incorporated into the video package to show Ambrose taking Rollins’s MITB briefcase Friday night on Smackdown.

In the arena, Justin Roberts introduced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to boos. Hunter and Stephanie stood on-stage surveying the crowd before walking down to the ring for an introductory promo. As they made their way into the ring, Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler, and JBL were shown on-camera to hype WWE’s breast cancer awareness initiative.

In the ring, Steph thanked the crowd for that “warm welcome.” The first “C-M Punk” chant of the night started up. Steph replied by wondering why these people always cheer for quitters. Hunter shrugged. Steph said she gets it because these people are used to quitting. Or, stealing, like Dean Ambrose. She noted the MITB contract still belongs to Rollins even if Ambrose has the briefcase.

Stephanie shouted that Ambrose’s actions will not be tolerated, then Hunter said the briefcase is a symbol that represents this business. Eh? Hunter said they will not let anyone – not anyone – disrespect this business.

Paul Heyman interrupted, returning to Raw after not being on the post-PPV show last week. Heyman said he is the advocate for the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE World Hvt. champion, Brock Lesnar. He said it’s ironic that Hunter mentioned the word “disrespected” because his client, Lesnar, feels disrespected. Disrespected by the preposterous notion that John Cena was within a moment of becoming WWE champ at the expense of his client. And disrespected by the fact that Hunter’s boy, Seth Rollins, not only got involved in the match, but Curb-Stomped Lesnar from behind and then – he can’t believe this – attempted to cash in the MITB contract.

Which is why Lesnar has instructed him to come here tonight (to Chicago of all places) and find out first-hand if Lesnar needs to deal with Rollins or — Stephanie barged in. She told Heyman to choose his words very carefully because if he is threatening them — suddenly, Seth Rollins’s music interrupted. Heyman did not turn around as Rollins walked out on-stage and then walked down to the ring. Heyman continued to no-sell Rollins and stare down The Authority before Rollins entered the ring.

Rollins said no one told him to come down to the ring to cash in on Lesnar. “I did that on my own,” Rollins claimed. He said no one suggested he Curb-Stomp Lesnar’s face into the mat, either. He said he’s kind of disappointed that Heyman would not understand his position at Night of Champions. Rollins said he thought Heyman would understand he was trying to make the most of his opportunity at Night of Champions. After all, no one wanted to see John Cena as WWE World champion again. (Cheers)

Rollins said he wanted to become champion by beating the best, Brock Lesnar. (Pause for C.M. Punk chants.) Rollins sighed, waited out the chants, and continued that Lesnar should be flattered by what happened at Night of Champions. But, if Lesnar is offended in any way, he would like to say, “Truly, truly, I’m sorry.” Heyman wasn’t sure how to react, but shook Rollins’s hand. He said that took a lot of guts, he admits, but if he does again, he will be dealing with Brock Lesnar.

Heyman started to leave, but Hunter called him back into the ring. Hunter intimidated Heyman against the ropes, then said he enjoyed their conversation. “Have a nice night,” Hunter said, sending Heyman scurrying from the ring. Awkward pause. End of the segment? No…

Back to Rollins, who thanked Hunter and Stephanie for chastising Dean Ambrose. Rollins said Ambrose thinks what’s happened the last week is funny, but it’s not funny. He said there are personal items of his that need to be returned to him immediately. Rollins said if Ambrose doesn’t come down here now — Ambrose interrupted from the video screen.

Ambrose held up the MITB briefcase to taunt Rollins. He said looking at all of them makes him sick. He said Rollins used to be a man, but now that his corporate mommy and daddy are fighting his corporate battles, he has a message for all three of them. Ambrose said if he wants the briefcase, then come and get it.

[Q2] Hunter, Rollins, and Steph left the ring to chase down Ambrose as the crowd picked up another Punk chant. Suddenly, John Cena’s music played and Cena smashed Rollins on the entrance ramp. Cena tossed him into the ring, but Rollins ran out the back of the ring and into the crowd, then to the stage, where Hunter and Stephanie were waiting. Rollins mocked Cena with a “You Can’t See Me” wave, now a safe distance from Cena, who posed in the ring as Raw cut to break.

[ JC’s Reax: WWE had to address the Heyman/Lesnar-Rollins/Authority business after ignoring it last week, but it came across like they just wanted to address it and move on. Perhaps more is to come in future weeks when Heyman’s character figures out that all Rollins had to do was cause a DQ to make sure Cena did not win the title, but Rollins went a step further teasing a MITB cash-in, suggesting instructions from The Authority to win the belt instead of Rollins saying he acted on his own. ]

[Commercial Break at 8:17]

Authority’s Office: Triple H, Stephanie, and Rollins regrouped. Hunter then brought in super-short agents Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury to tower over them and instruct them to get the MITB briefcase back. Why are they so concerned about the briefcase if it doesn’t matter who possesses it? Noble wanted sledgehammers to get the job done, but Hunter insulted his thinking process and told them to go find Ambrose and the briefcase.

In-ring: Cesaro was introduced for the opening match – an Intercontinental Title match. As Cesaro made his way to the ring, WWE recapped Cesaro winning a #1 contender battle royal on Smackdown, but then Cesaro lost the IC Title match to Dolph Ziggler when Cesaro missed a rope break for Cesaro.

IC champion Dolph Ziggler was out next to a strong reaction, then The Miz was out last, flanked by his stunt-double Damien Sandow in matching black jackets and gear. Before the bell sounded, the babyface announcer Cole relayed Ziggler’s perspective on hooking the tights to beat Miz last week that he will do whatever it takes to win because it’s all about winning in WWE. So, why not poison the opponent before the match? Brainless perspective, making Ziggler sound even worse.

1 — IC champion DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. CESARO vs. THE MIZ (w/Damien Sandow) — three-way Intercontinental Title match

Back-and-forth action with Sandow trying to get involved on the outside heading to an early break.

[Commercial Break at 8:27]

[Q3] Back from break, all three wrestlers traded pin attempts. Ziggler then double-DDT’ed both opponents, but he could not follow up with a pin. Another double move by Ziggler, but Miz kicked out of a pin attempt. Sandow then tripped Ziggler from behind, but Miz could not put Ziggler away with a follow-up pin. Ziggler responded by slingshotting Miz into Cesaro’s crotch before putting Miz in the figure-four leglock. Miz flailed around as Cole called this Miz’s move. Eh. Miz held on, though, and Cesaro re-entered the ring with a massive double-foot stomp to Ziggler to break up the hold.

Cesaro cleared Ziggler from the ring, then missed a corner attack on Miz. Miz tried a top-rope move, but Cesaro intercepted with a KO’ing mid-air uppercut. But, Ziggler returned to the ring, superkicked Cesaro, and pinned Miz for the win.

WINNER: Ziggler at 9:45 to retain the IC Title. Strong opening match. By the end of the show, though, it just seemed like another match with the absence of pre-match promos and attention to detail making the IC Title seem like it’s important in the grand scheme of things.

Backstage: Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury, now with increased TV roles, went looking for Dean Ambrose. Adam Rose and the Exotic Express had not seen Ambrose. Neither had Big E. Noble found Great Khali, who said he could not hear him. Since Noble is too short. Khali went back to basic stretching as Noble and Mercury kept looking for Ambrose.

[Commercial Break at 8:38]

Back on Raw, Cole tried to reset the show, but Bray Wyatt’s video interruption played. This was old-school Wyatts with a video package from the empty barn in the woods. Bray essentially sent Luke Harper out on his own.

Authority’s Office: Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury reported back to Hunter and Stephanie that they could not find Dean Ambrose. Steph spotted mustard on Noble’s face from catering, then told him to find Ambrose or he’s fired.

The Miz and Damien Sandow then barged in. Sandow spoke as if he were Miz that he doesn’t share the spotlight and he demands a one-on-one re-match with Dolph Ziggler. So, stop paying attention to Rollins and give him his re-match. Hunter laughed in their faces and told Sandow he faces Sheamus tonight, then he got serious and told Miz that his little straight-to-DVD career will turn into the straight-to-the-unemployment line if he barges in here making demands again. Message received. Hunter turned back to Stephanie, who smiled at her husband’s threats heading to break.

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 8:45]

Back from break, there were a lot of people in and out of the ring representing “Total Divas.” WWE cut to a clip of some weird acting from Natalya and Tyson Kidd selling marriage problems on a recent episode. Back in the ring, Kidd was acting like a teenager playing video games or texting or doing something while wearing headsets around his neck. Basically, acting disinterested in Natalya and the next match.

2 — LAYLA (w/Summer Rae) vs. ROSA MENDES (w/Natalya and Tyson Kidd or T.J.)

Natalya tried to cheer-lead for Rosa, but she split her attention babysitting Kidd or T.J. or an eight-year-old posing as Kidd who checked his phone and sat on the ring steps as the match unfolded. Layla eventually knocked Rosa to the outside, where a brawl broke out. Back in the ring, Layla shoved Rosa into the ring ropes, then pinned her for the win.

WINNER: Layla at 2:55. How did this segment make television?

Backstage: A cameraman found Dean Ambrose walking around somewhere in the building. How did the cameraman get the scoop over Noble and Mercury? Cole said Ambrose is in the building and Cole apparently also had a scoop that Ambrose is coming out next.

[Commercial Break at 8:53]

Back from break, Dean Ambrose’s music played. Ambrose did not come through the ring entrance; instead he appeared off-stage, then walked onto the ring steps. Ambrose placed the MITB briefcase in the ring, chucked a duffel bag into the ring, and pulled out a table, which he slid into the ring.

On the mic, Ambrose said he was hiding out at the concession table the whole time. He even waved at the agents, but Noble was too busy eating a hot dog. Ambrose then pulled out items from the merchandise stand and offered to give them away. $1 for t-shirts. Even John Cena shirts “if you’re into that kind of thing.” He offered Sheamus t-shirts for a quarter. Noble and Mercury showed up and Ambrose joked that they sent the Cruiserweight division out to get him.

[Q5 — second hour] Ambrose played games with Noble and Mercury, who wanted the briefcase back. Ambrose tried to calm them down to handle this transaction, but Mercury and Noble bailed from ringside. Ambrose went back to the merchandise, which he started chucking into the crowd. Merchandise everywhere, but the MITB briefcase remained in the ring.

Suddenly, Seth Rollins’s music played. Out came Noble and Mercury with Rollins, followed by security guards. Rollins hung back for everyone else to handle his business, then Ambrose noted he’s busted. He asked if they’re real security, though. “I thought you were Rosebuds last week,” he joked. Ambrose then left the ring, saying he doesn’t want any problems.

Ambrose hopped the rail and exited into the stands as Rollins entered the ring to retrieve his MITB briefcase, which Ambrose said earlier he went through to find some personal items from Rollins’s collection. Ambrose left through the crowd to watch as Rollins opened the briefcase, which turned into Rollins being slimed as if this were a Nickelodeon special.

Rollins stood still and shook while Ambrose played dumb in the crowd. Rollins continued to shake as Ambrose laughed to himself. After selling the slime-shot for a few moments, Rollins ranted and raved about this not being funny as Ambrose remained standing in the crowd laughing at Rollins’s plight. Noble and Mercury eventually tried to get Rollins out of the ring before Ambrose’s music played. WWE replayed the slime-shot a few times before going to a live shot of Rollins walking to the back like a zombie.

Ringside: Cole laughed at the prank, making it sound un-funny, while JBL ranted and raved about Ambrose stealing and giving away merchandise.

Still to come: Big Show KO’ed Rusev on Smackdown. Now, Rusev reacts. Also, Hulk Hogan is on Raw with a message to the audience.

[Commercial Break at 9:08]

Moments Ago: Dean Ambrose booby-trapped Seth Rollins’s MITB briefcase, and Rollins took green gunk in the face.

Authority Office: Randy Orton and Kane laughed at Seth Rollins’s plight. Hunter tried to calm him down and get him to the trainer’s room to check on his eyes before turning to Kane, who said Ambrose was seen heading to Cena’s locker room. Hunter booked Kane and Orton against Cena and Ambrose tonight. Orton complained about having to fight Rollins’s battles again, but Hunter said he should want a piece of Cena after last week.

Suddenly, there was a buzzing noise. Everyone checked their phones, but it wasn’t a vibrating phone. Everyone determined it was coming from inside the MITB briefcase. Was it a ticking explosive from Ambrose? Suddenly, Seth Rollins jumped back into the shot and said it’s just an electric razor. Rollins left and The Authority let the gag try to breathe. Because Rollins has a beard. And it automatically turns on on its own? Moving on…

[Q6] In-ring: Mark Henry was introduced to the ring. Before he could say much, Bo Dallas’s music interrupted. Dallas said it’s time for Henry to retire the Hall of Pain and become a Bo-Liever.

3 — MARK HENRY vs. BO DALLAS

Henry picked Bo apart early on. Henry vowed to give Bo something to believe in, then bodyslammed him. Henry wanted a corner Vader Bomb, but Bo moved in time. Bo wanted the running Bo-Dog, Henry barely touched the mat upon execution, and Bo pinned Henry for a three count.

WINNER: Dallas at 1:42. The recent booking of Henry and Bo is like two trains colliding.

[Commercial Break at 8:21]

Moments Ago: Bo Dallas beat Mark Henry.

Backstage: An excited Renee Young caught up to Bo and un-objectively hyped Bo’s victory. Bo said he’s been telling people for months that all they have to do is Bo-Lieve. Suddenly, Mark Henry attacked Bo and smashed him into a traveling case. He tried to kill the man smashing him in-between traveling cases, then shouted down at Bo: “That’s what I do.”

Announcers: Cole and Co. hyped WWE Network. Lawler said if you subscribe to the Network for $9.99, you get PPV events through Royal Rumble, omitting Elimination Chamber from the six-month timeline.

Somewhere: Cody Rhodes stared into a globe and talked in code about achieving their destiny. Cody, as Stardust, said it’s time to celebrate. Goldust then walked in and said they have obtained the cosmic key and only it determines their fate. Goldust said all of this is just science fiction, then Goldust smashed one of the globes. Cody liked it, then said what they are is science fact as WWE tag champs.

In-ring: Brie Bella was introduced to the ring for singles action on the other side of the break.

[Q7] [Commercial Break at 9:30]

Back from break, Nikki Bella came out on-stage to cut a promo on Brie. She called Brie the “quitter” who quit in the same place she quit at. For what, Brie? FOR WHAT? She said Brie quit over Daniel Bryan, which prompted “Yes!” chants from the crowd. Speaking of Bryan, it worked out so well for Brie that he’s sitting on the couch recovering right now. But, she didn’t quit for Bryan, but for herself. She recapped being put in handicap matches when Brie quit. So, she’s feeling like payback tonight. Nikki said The Authority allowed her to book the following handicap match. Out came Cameron and Eva Marie as the opposition.

4 — BRIE BELLA vs. CAMERON & EVA MARIE — handicap match

As Nikki watched from the stage, the default heels worked over Brie, using their numbers to their advantage. Brie eventually forced the heels to collide and Brie scored a roll-up pin for the win. Afterward, Brie led the crowd in “Yes!” chants responding to a fuming Nikki.

WINNER: Brie at 1:45. There are so many wrestlers who need development and attention on the roster to mean something again, yet WWE put two “Total Divas” matches on the first half of Raw tonight. At least this one set up Daniel Bryan’s eventual return.

[Commercial Break at 9:39]

Back from break, Adam Rose and The Bunny were ringside with Cole and Co. The Rosebuds danced and sang in the background as Cole encouraged an upset JBL to play along. Titus O’Neil and Heath Slater were introduced to the ring, then they brought out a mini-alligator to respond to The Bunny. It was Hornswoggle dressed in a gator suit. Meanwhile, Los Matadores and El Torito were in the ring to continue the mascot theme. Before the match, Titus greeted Reverend Jesse Jackson sitting ringside for the segment.

[Q8]

5 — SLATER GATOR (TITUS O’NEIL & HEATH SLATER w/HornswoggleGator) vs. LOS MATADORES (DIEGO & FERNANDO w/El Torito)

A lot happening in the ring and ringside as the match unfolded. Diego then climbed to the top rope, but Hornswoggle slid into the ring to distract him. SwoggleGator and El Torito had a mid-ring confrontation (did they not resolve their issues?) and left the ring. Back in the ring, Slater pinned Diego for the win.

Post-match: Hornswoggle slid into the ring and stalked Torito, doing the Gator Roll on the same show WWE re-introduced Luke Harper. On commentary, Rose sent The Bunny into the ring to clear the mascots and deliver a top-rope splash to Hornswoggle to stand tall. The Bunny left the ring to stand tall with Rev. Jackson to close the segment.

WINNERS: Slater Gator at 2:05. There are so many wrestlers who need development and attention on the roster to mean something again, yet WWE put three mascots in the spotlight of this segment. More dumb humor on the show.

Still to come: John Cena & Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton & Kane.

Up Next: Rusev reacts to being KO Punched by Big Show on Smackdown.

[Commercial Break at 9:49]

Main Event plug: WWE remembered their Tuesday night show with a plug for Mark Henry vs. Bo Dallas in a re-match tomorrow night on the Network.

Back live, Rusev was introduced on-stage with Lana. The duo then made their way into the ring. Rusev talked trash to the hard camera, then did his pre-match stretch and pose routine. A giant Russian flag fell from the ceiling as Rusev and Lana continued to pose in the ring.

Lana then took the mic and requested that the audience shut up. She spoke in Russian about topics of note, smiled to herself, and then said in English they will document the decline of American society. On the big screen was Rusev standing superior over Big Show, who then showed his true colors as a sore loser by attacking Rusev from behind before landing a KO Punch. A picture of the KO Punch was met with no response.

“Then, your Big Show, the decorated champion, tries to intimidate an innocent –” Show’s music interrupted Lana. Show stood on-stage to talk about Rusev and Lana twisting the facts around. Show said they all know that it’s a bunch of a crap. “U-S-A” chant from the crowd playing along. Show screamed that the thing is Lana cannot handle the truth. Show then introduced a video package from last week’s event.

The video showed Show consoling Mark Henry on Main Event, taking some of the blame for putting pressure on Henry ahead of his match against Rusev at Night of Champions, and then Show fulfilling his promise to KO Rusev on Smackdown.

[Q9 — third hour] Back to Show, who smiled at his work KO’ing Rusev. Show then did some sort of Shane McMahon shuffle. He tried to tell off Lana, but Rusev interrupted. Rusev said in English that he wants to put his fist down Show’s throat and pull out his guts. He also vowed to kick him in the groin. That was great. Show cut off Rusev and said he wants to head to the ring and knock down a big Russian.

Show charged the ring as Rusev helped Lana out of the ring, then Rusev bailed out the back of the ring as Show hit the ring. Rusev and Lana backed away up the entrance ramp as Show spotted the big Russian flag still hanging in the ring. Show teased doing something unspeakable to the flag, then tugged on it just a little. Show then ripped down the flag and smiled toward Rusev and Lana. Rusev freaked out and teased entering the ring, but Show scared him off.

Rusev eventually charged the ring, entered the ring, and got tossed out of the ring by Big Show. JBL said they’ve finally found someone who can stand up to Rusev. Cue up Mark Henry’s eventual heel turn on Show, believing Show thinks he’s better than him now.

[Commercial Break at 10:05]

Earlier Tonight: Dean Ambrose played games with Seth Rollins and The Authority. John Cena got involved, setting up tonight’s tag team main event.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in John Cena, who was booed by the vocal males in the crowd. Cena said he loves this place and it’s his kind of town, which got cheers from the casual, Cena-friendly crowd in the building. Cena hyped his tag match with Dean Ambrose, who he noted has a common enemy in Seth Rollins.

Ambrose then wandered into the camera shot. Cena asked if he would like to add something. “Not really,” Ambrose comically said. He said he just wants to note that after they’re done with Orton and Kane, he’s taking out Rollins tonight. Cena said he’s got a target on Rollins. Ambrose replied that no one takes food off his plate, not even Cena. Ambrose smirked and walked off as Cena sized up this new character in his world.

[Commercial Break at 10:10]

In-ring: Divas champion A.J. Lee was introduced to the ring. It’s another Divas match on the show. Paige’s music played next and out came the former Divas champion with a message for Lee. From the stage, Paige said when she first started (pause for “C-M Punk” chants), she couldn’t see that certain individuals were preying on her trusting nature and mistook her kindness for weakness. So, she would like to introduce her new best friend, Alicia Fox. They’re back to Fox doing her crazy gimmick, apparently.

Before the match started, Cole announced that WWE Network will launch in the U.K. market on November 1.

[Q10]

6 — Divas champion A.J. LEE vs. ALICIA FOX — non-title match

Paige remained ringside to try to distract A.J., who ignored Paige’s presence and quickly knocked Fox out of the ring. Paige tried to help Fox recover, then A.J. flew off the top rope with a splash on both Divas. Paige, upset, distracted A.J. when they returned to the ring. Fox then finished off A.J. for the pin and the win.

Post-match, Paige attacked A.J. back in the ring. Fox then went under the ring to retrieve a few beverages for no apparent reason. Paige and Alicia double-teamed A.J., then Paige stood tall over A.J. with possession of the Divas Title belt. Fox threw the beverages down at Lee.

WINNER: Fox at 1:35.

Suddenly, the Wyatt theme interrupted. Bray talked in a pre-recorded video about finding Luke Harper when he was purposeless and directionless. He said he fixed Harper and sent him out into the world. And now Harper has been pieced back together.

In-ring: U.S. champion Sheamus was introduced for the next match.

[Commercial Break at 10:20]

This Friday: U.S. champion Sheamus & IC champion Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz & Damien Sandow on Smackdown.

7 — U.S. champion SHEAMUS vs. DAMIEN SANDOW — non-title match

The Miz was on commentary for his stunt-double’s match-up against Sheamus. Miz retorted to The Authority’s jab about Miz’s movie career, telling “Mr. Chaperone” to check his movie record. Cole then asked Miz why Sandow hasn’t shaved his beard yet if he’s supposed to be his stunt-double. Miz didn’t have an answer as Sandow worked on Sheamus with a mid-ring headlock.

Sheamus came back with a double sledgehammer to the face, then he hung Sandow in the ropes to deliver Ten Forearms to the Chest right in Miz’s face. Miz left the announce table to check on Sandow, which drew Sheamus out of the ring. Miz backed up to indicate he’s clean, but Sheamus chucked Sandow into Miz. Sheamus then tossed Sandow back into the ring, dropped him with the Brogue Kick, and pinned Sandow for the win.

WINNER: Sheamus at 5:25.

[Q11] Up Next: Hulk Hogan is on the show.

[Commercial Break at 10:31]

DVD plug: Sting.

Back in the arena, Justin Roberts introduced Hulk Hogan, who came out to the ring dressed in a pink Hulkamania t-shirt and pink & black bandana. Hogan posed to all corners of the ring before requesting a mic. In the ring, Hogan said it’s hard to believe that Hulkamania has been running wild for over 30 years. He said he’s had some very special moments in his career, especially here in Chicago.

Hogan said he’s here to make a “huge announcement.” He said this is WWE’s third year for the breast cancer awareness initiative. He said he turned in the red & yellow for pink, then gave a speech about the wrestlers and Divas being heroes on WWE TV, but breast cancer fighters are the real heroes. He shouted out to women standing on the front row representing breast cancer survivors.

Hogan continued that he wants everyone to support WWE’s initiative by buying gear on WWE’s Shop website. He said it’s a huge honor for him and the whole WWE to join in the fight. Hogan closed his speech and posed to all corners of the ring.

The Authority’s Office: Randy Orton and Kane were standing by ahead of the main event. Orton said he doesn’t care about Rollins’s stupid briefcase. Kane said he’s supposed to be the Director of Operations, but the only thing he’s been doing lately is putting out Rollins’s fires. Stephanie McMahon walked into the shot to reprimand her pupils, then try to give them a pep talk about defending The Authority. She said people are saying they’ve gone soft. Orton took the bait asking what people are saying, but Kane caught on to Steph’s game, asking if “they” are saying that or if Steph is saying that to try to fire him up. Steph said it doesn’t matter; just make a mark for themselves and The Authority.

Announcers: Cole hyped the Monday Night War series on WWE Network.

[Q12] [Commercial Break at 10:45]

Next Monday: An interview with Roman Reigns updating the status of his recovery. Plus, Big Show vs. Rusev.

In-ring: Dean Ambrose was introduced to the ring first for the main event. John Cena was out next to join Ambrose to form a reluctant pairing focused on their common enemy. But, Cole noted Rollins is not scheduled to be ringside for the main event since he’s still getting his eyes flushed. Kane was introduced first for the heel duo, then Randy Orton came out next.

8 — JOHN CENA & DEAN AMBROSE vs. RANDY ORTON & KANE

Cena and Orton started things off, setting up a dueling chant of “Let’s Go Cena / Cena Sucks.” Kane then tagged in and Cena thought about an AA, but Kane’s weight collapsed on Cena’s back. Kane tagged out to Orton, who stomped away on a weakened Cena. Raw cut to break with Ambrose pacing the ring apron.

[Commercial Break at 10:54]

Raw returned with Cena trying to fight out of the heel corner, but Orton cut him off with a snap powerslam for a two count. “We Want Ambrose” chant as the heels continued to isolate Cena.

[Q13 — over-run] Cena finally made the hot tag to Ambrose and the crowd popped as Ambrose came in hot on Orton. Ambrose clotheslined Orton over the top rope to the floor, then wanted a suicide dive, but Kane grabbed his foot from the outside. So, Ambrose plancha’ed Kane. Then, he ran back into the ring to suicide-dive Orton on the other side of the ringside area.

Back in the ring, Ambrose delivered a rebound lariat, then dropped Orton with Dirty Deeds. Cole was surprised by Orton not blocking a finishing move attempt, then Seth Rollins suddenly hit the ring to attack Ambrose before he could pin Orton. The bell sounded for a DQ.

WINNERS: Cena & Ambrose via DQ at 10:45. Basic tag match to set up the post-match…

Post-match: Ambrose cleared Rollins from the ring, then Rollins and Cena chased Rollins back into the ring. Ambrose punched away at Rollins, then Cena punched away at Rollins, but Ambrose wanted Rollins to himself, so he chucked Cena out of the ring. But, Orton snuck up behind Ambrose to drop him with an RKO. Kane and Orton then set up Rollins to drop Ambrose with a Curb Stomp into the MITB briefcase.

Cena tried to run back into the ring, but he took a chokeslam from Kane for good measure. Quiet crowd, so Orton taunted the crowd to get some crowd noise. Rollins then put Cena in position for a Curb Stomp and he delivered it into the MITB briefcase. Wrong crowd reaction, as an audible “Thank You, Rollins,” chant came up in reference to Cena taking a decisive blow. WWE quickly played Rollins’s music, then replayed Curb Stomps for everyone. WWE went to a final shot of Rollins, Orton, and Kane standing tall in the ring, Rollins having possession of his MITB briefcase, and Cena and Ambrose out cold in the ring to close the show nine minutes past the top of the hour.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The middle of the show remains dreadfully booked, while the main event segments were up-and-down. The heels standing tall after the faces stood tall last week feels like Even-Steven booking to keep everyone about the same level and in a holding pattern while they wait to sort things out with Brock Lesnar and the WWE World Title. At same point they have to address the elephant in the room, which is how Rollins can cash in the all-important, “business-defining” MITB briefcase (in the words of Triple H) if the champion isn’t around to be cashed in on. WWE scratched the surface of the Heyman-Authority/Rollins elements at the top of the show without following up, then moved on to gags and other silly stuff that dragged down the show. Just an odd period for WWE right now.

