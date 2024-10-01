WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (9/30): Last Monster Standing, Drew-Punk, Rey vs. Xavier, Jey Uso celebration, Tessitore & Barrett’s announcing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett: Hit

I love these guys working together. Joe brings an energy that I haven’t heard in a long time. Wade is a stereotypical heel color commentator (and terrific at it) and I truly enjoy the dynamic between the two. I’m really digging this announce team.

Jey Uso Promo: Hit

If you had told me years ago that Jey Uso would be one of the hottest singles stars, I’d said you were crazy. He radiates appreciation, humility and yet a confidence that excels. His promo felt so emotional and real. Bron Breakker continues to be an unusual character: he is heel, is he face, is he a tweener? He certainly has his “dogs”, but I wish they’d set him up as something. His rebuttal to losing was cool, though.

Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods: Hit

They’re taking their sweet time with the whole Woods turn, but this was another step in that direction. I’m hoping this is not a swerve where the New Day comes back together, because I think that group has run its course. Nice appearance from Karrion Kross in the background during the post-match segment with Woods and Kingston. I’d love to see a Woods run as a heel.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark: Minor Hit

The match itself was okay and I’m happy to see the PFC get a win, even at the expense of Valkyria. The post-match beat down with the save by Chance & Carter was color by numbers. I would’ve loved a Main Roster debut of Tatum Paxley (if you follow my NXT Hits & Misses, you know I’m a Paxley fanboy) rather than the returning Chance & Carter.

Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk segment: Hit

Drew is doing some of the greatest mic work in his career, in this viewer’s opinion. If this Hell in a Cell isn’t a blood fest, it will be a huge disappointment. I only saying that because of the explicit use of the word “blood” constantly. I’m super excited to see this Hell in a Cell match though. I hope it lives up to the hype.

LWO vs. Judgement Day: Hit

Nice to see the Judgement Day get a win. The LWO can handle the loss. If they are going to continue the Judgement Day group, they need more of this. I’m loving this rendition of Liv Morgan, she’s killing it as a heel. The whole shark cage aspect cries “heels cheat by dropping a foreign object into the ring”, but maybe they’ll buck that trend at Badd Blood.

Pete Rose: HIT!

Rest in power to the one the greatest WWE special celebrities of all time. I have the fondest memories of his interactions with Kane. Put this guy in the MLB Hall of Fame, for crying out loud!

Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable: Hit

Another notch in the Woods heel turn. I’m actually starting to wonder whether it’s a heel turn for Woods or Kingston! I love the drama.

Authors of Pain vs. The Awesome Truth:

Yes! The Miz is NOT a face…he’s a Bonafede heel and I love this turn. Also, the Authors of Pain (and the faction as a whole) needs the win. I love, love, love this. Oh…the match was okay, but I’m super focused on the ending and what this can lead to!

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed: Hit

Great big man vs. big man match. I love these hoss fights, especially when there is a story behind it. The ending was a good one, based on the reemergence of Rollins to avenge his beatdown from Reed. The loss doesn’t hurt Reed, if they continue to push him as a monster. Rollins vs. Reed can be a lot of fun. Rollins doesn’t need to be in the title hunt, so this feud should be a lot of fun with Reed.

