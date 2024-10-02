AEW signs extension with Warner Bros. Discovery for Dynamite, Collision, and PPVs including new Max streaming components

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Warner Bros. Discovery announced today a new “multi-year” renewal of their relationship with AEW. The deal will not change the existing Wednesday night Dynamite show on TBS or Saturday night Collision show on TNT, although the new deal includes simulcasts on Max (in the U.S. only), the WBD streaming service competing with Netflix, Peacock, Hulu, and Amazon’s Prime services, among others, giving fans who don’t subscribe to a cable or streaming services that offers TNT and TBS a chance to watch AEW each week as it airs on TBS and TNT. The streaming on Max begins at the start of 2025, the same time Raw moves to Netflix.

The press release notes that part of the new deal are “enhanced distribution rights across social platforms as well as building opportunities for additional AEW programming for linear and digital platforms in the future.”

“Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, WBD. “We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW’s passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond.”

The press release does not indicate how long the deal is for or what the rights fees are. Variety is reporting “at upwards of $150 million per year when all elements are taken into account,” which has so many variables as to not create a clear picture of how much better this deal is than their last, although if the number is in the ballpark, it’s certainly a substantial increase. That number being floated and reported could include PPV revenue’s being absorbed by WBD and no longer passing through AEW, with AEW getting more of a flat fee, or more likely it’s shared or WBD gets a cut off the top or pays a flat rights fee while AEW charges fans less. In other words, too many possible variations to get a sense of how it all shakes out relative to prior TV rights fees deals announced by AEW in the past or WWE in the past.

“We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come. We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible.”

There is no mention of AEW Rampage or the AEW Battle of the Belts specials, which were part of the prior deal. It also doesn’t specify whether either Dynamite or Collision will expand to being three hours.

The following is the full press release…

October 2, 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a multi-year renewal of their highly successful five-year relationship with an expansive multi-platform media rights agreement that will provide fans with the widest available access ever to AEW’s most popular programming.

WBD’s networks and platforms will remain the exclusive home of AEW Dynamite (Wednesdays on TBS) and AEW Collision (Saturdays on TNT), with enhanced distribution rights across social platforms as well as building opportunities for additional AEW programming for linear and digital platforms in the future.

Additionally, for the first time, all AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision programming starting January 2025 will stream live exclusively on Max (U.S. subscribers only). All AEW programming airing on WBD’s networks will also be available to stream on demand on Max.

AEW and WBD will also collaborate to distribute AEW live pay-per-view events on Max at a discounted price per event, with all marketing and promotions of those PPV events exclusively centered on Max. AEW PPV distribution on Max will begin later in 2025, with additional information and pricing to be shared in the coming months.

“Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, WBD. “We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW’s passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond.”

“We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come. We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible.”

Since its inaugural year in 2019, AEW has collaborated with WBD to build a next-generation, pro-wrestling franchise with captivating stories, dynamic and diverse characters, and energetic events all year round. AEW programming has reached more than 33 million fans this year across TBS and TNT, with AEW Dynamite on TBS ranking as Wednesday’s #1 cable entertainment program among P18-49. AEW Collision also ranks among the top 5 programs in its Saturday time slot among P18-49 and M18-49.

The addition of AEW’s popular programming on Max adds to an already robust slate of live programming available to U.S. subscribers, including CNN Max — a 24/7 live news stream featuring live news and programming, and in-depth reporting of all of the biggest news each day and the upcoming U.S. election cycle from CNN’s global news team; and, the B/R Sports Add-on, featuring live coverage of the upcoming MLB postseason, NHL and NBA regular seasons, NCAA Men’s March Madness, US Men’s & Women’s National Team soccer matches, Bellator MMA, Mountain West college football, MotoGP, FIA World Endurance Championship, world cycling, and — in 2025 — NASCAR, Roland-Garros tennis, and BIG EAST men’s and women’s college basketball.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)