AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/2): Amin’s report on 5th Anniversary episode including Ospreay vs. Ricochet, Danielson vs. Okada, plus MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Britt Baker, Jericho, Juice, Jay White

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 2, 2024

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 3,972 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,394. The arena has a capacity of 12,508 spectators when configured for basketball.. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[HOUR ONE]

—The show opened with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac and Marina Shafir outside the arena. Pac said war was upon us. He said it was time for you (referencing Wheeler Yuta) to pick a side. He said Yuta wasn’t like the rest of them. He said Yuta was a lion. Claudio said he’s still the same guy. He said he doesn’t understand what the problem is. He said this was Yuta’s home. Shafir said something into the camera. Moxley said he prayed every night that Bryan Danielson wouldn’t win the AEW World Championship. He said he’s going to win that belt. He said Danielson was going to get a gift from him. He said he was going to relieve Danielson of his duties on October 12th. He said he’s sending daddy home for good.

—They showed a wide shot of the arena as Excalibur introduced the 5th Anniversary show of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur was on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness who was filling in for Taz. Excalibur said they will touch on the Taz situation in a moment. Excalibur thanked the viewers for tuning into AEW Dynamite for the past five years. Excalibur said they are starting things off with one of the most highly anticipated matches.

—Ricochet made his entrance for the opening match.

—Will Ospreay was chatting with Kyle Fletcher backstage. Don Callis appeared asking Ospreay what happened in the AEW Tag Team Title match at Grand Slam. Ospreay said he had to go focus on his match. Callis said he and Fletcher had a flight to catch. Callis and Fletcher left. Konosuke Takeshita and Ospreay had a brief stare down. Ospreay left. Takeshita had an interesting look.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. RICOCHET — AEW International Title Match

Ricochet and Ospreay began with a great counter exchange as they recopied their spot from their NJPW Best of the Super Juniors spot to a standing ovation from the crowd. Ricochet caught Ospreay with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Ricochet took control hitting a tope sending Ospreay crashing into the barricade. Ricochet caught Ospreay with a leaping hurricanrana off the barricade. Ospreay responded by nailing Ricochet with a handspring kick. Ospreay followed by hitting a springboard forearm for two. Ricochet responded by hitting a pair of running forearms for two. Ospreay responded by catching Ricochet with a standing Spanish Fly for two. Ospreay went for an OzCutter but Ricochet shoved him off the ropes. Ospreay and Ricochet exchanged strikes on the ring apron. This led to Ospreay catching Ricochet with an OzCutter on the ring apron. [c]

Ospreay and Ricochet exchanged strikes returning from break. Ricochet went for a super hurricanrana but Ospreay landed on his feet in a fantastic spot. Ricochet caught Ospreay with an OzCutter for two. Ricochet went for a 450 Splash but Ospreay moved. Ospreay called for Hidden Blade but Ricochet countered into a Backslide Bomb. Ricochet followed by hitting a jumping piledriver for two. Ricochet connected with a Northern Lights Suplex. Ricochet maintained control but Ospreay countered into a stunner. Ospreay went for a powerbomb but Ricochet countered into a Dragon Hurricanrana. Ospreay maintained control hitting a Styles Clash. Ospreay followed by hitting an OzCutter for two. Ospreay called for Hidden Blade but Ricochet ducked. Ricochet connected with a Hidden Blade. Ricochet followed by hitting a Shooting Star Press for two. Ospreay delivered a Poisonrana. Ricochet responded with a Poisonrana. Ospreay nailed Ricochet with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay fell onto Ricochet as both shoulders were down. The referee Rick Knox counted the double pin. Justin Roberts announced the match as a draw. The crowd began booing.

Ospreay and Ricochet both wanted the match to continue. Roberts said he got word from Tony Khan to have this match continue. Ospreay and Ricochet began exchanging strikes. Ospreay nailed Ricochet with a Hidden Blade. Konosuke Takeshita appeared rocking Ospreay with a knee strike. The crowd began booing. Takeshita took out Ricochet as well. Takeshita held up the AEW International Title. The crowd began chanting “A**hole” towards Takeshita.

WINNER: Will Ospreay retained the AEW International Title via DQ in 19:20.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A very good action packed match for both Ospreay and Ricochet to showcase their athleticism on display. The match ending in a draw left you with the feeling of wanting to see more between Ospreay and Ricochet. Takeshita immediately interfering after the restart was AEW’s lame way to get out of the match without having either Ospreay and Ricochet take a pin. This should lead to Ospreay defending the AEW International Title against Ricochet and Takeshita at WrestleDream. The match itself was good. The two non-finishes straight up sucked.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and Kamille. Mone told the crowd to say hello to their CEO. She said was honoured to be a small part of AEW Dynamite. She then showed a highlight package which was all about her. She gloated about the video package. She said AEW’s future was so bright because money changes everything. MVP appeared and handed Mercedes his business card. MVP said they should talk. Mercedes looked intrigued.

—They aired a highlight of Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Tomohiro Ishii on the 11/23/22 of Dynamite. We are told TV Time with Chris Jericho was next. [c]

—They showed highlights of Austin & Colten Gunn winning the AEW Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed on the 2/8/23 episode of Dynamite.

—Renee interviewed Austin & Colten Gunn backstage. “Hangman” Adam Page appeared from behind attacking Austin and Colten with chairs.

—TV Time with Chris Jericho: Big Bill was shown inside the ring. Big Bill said it’s not about the destination but who we become as people along the way. He said we all became better people because of one man. He called out Chris Jericho. Jericho came out with Brian Keith. Jericho gave congratulations for five years of Dynamite. He spoke about the new TV deal AEW signed. He spoke about making “experts” look like idiots. He said there wouldn’t be AEW without him. Keith led the crowd in “Thank You Chris” chants. Jericho spoke about this being his 34th year anniversary of his wrestling career. He purposely said they were in Philadelphia instead of Pittsburg. The crowd booed. He was focused on mentoring Big Bill and Keith instead of winning titles. He spoke about bringing many young AEW talent into the Jericho Vortex. He gloated about getting as much TV time as he could. He spoke about headlining a sold out arena in Mexico. He spoke about his win over Mark Briscoe on Collision this past Saturday. He challenged Briscoe to an ROH World Title match at WrestleDream.

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe came out with Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Rocky Romero. Briscoe spoke about how his dad brought them up to be like men. He said he could’ve made the excuse that Big Bill helped Jericho get the win over him on Collision. He said he wasn’t going to make that excuse. He put Jericho’s wrestling career over. He said Jericho should be getting a title match. He said he was going to beat Jericho at WrestleDream.

Jericho cut Briscoe off. Jericho said Briscoe can’t beat him. He said maybe his brother Jay could have. Excalibur and Schiavone both sounded disgusted by Jericho’s comments. Jericho said Mark will never be as good as Jay was. Briscoe decked Jericho with a right hand. Excalibur and Schiavone said Briscoe did the right thing attacking Jericho. Briscoe told Jericho to get his brother’s name out of his damn mouth. He said Jericho was going to get a Briscoe style a** whopping at WrestleDream. He accepted Jericho’s challenge for WrestleDream.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Mark Briscoe was the highlight of this segment. Briscoe was great playing babyface not coming up with an excuse but wanting to get a win back. Mark showed the right tone when Chris Jericho brought up Jay Briscoe’s name. I want to mention this about Jericho. Jericho played a huge part in the growth of AEW in the early years of the company. Jericho should get some credit for that. Jericho’s current on-screen character is stale. They tried adding some heat with Jericho bringing up Jay’s name. I don’t have much interest in wanting to see Jericho matches. The ROH World Title being at stake doesn’t do anything in wanting me to see this match on PPV.)

—They aired a Darby Allin vignette. He recalled a story about riding a bus when he was 19 years old. He spoke about three guys behind laughing at him. He said they were laughing because they were spitting the back of his head. He said he didn’t do anything about it. He said he got up and saw one man holding up a switchblade and asked what he’s going to do about it. He said the other people broke up the fight on the bus. He said it felt good doing something about it. He brought up how Jon Moxley said he wasn’t going to be the face of AEW. He said it reminded him of the three people in the bus. He said he wasn’t going to just lay down. He said it was supposed to be him and Danielson at WrestleDream. He said he’s losing faith in himself. He issued an open challenge at WrestleDream. He said he had nothing left to lose.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I enjoy watching Darby Allin promos because he makes them sound so real and authentic. That’s something that’s missing in today’s pro wrestling when it comes to the realness of promos. They had Darby try to cover for AEW’s booking, having him explain why he put up his World Title match against Moxley. Darby tried but it didn’t really work. Good to see Darby will have a match at WrestleDream. The open challenge does help build some interest for the WrestleDream show.)

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JUICE ROBINSON

Hangman and Juice brawled before the match got underway. Hangman whipped Juice with a strap. Hangman sent Juice crashing into some chairs. Juice responded by backdropping Hangman onto the floor. Hangman and Juice brawled into the stands. Juice tossed a drink into Hangman’s face. Juice whacked Hangman with a popcorn bucket. They made their way back ringside as the match officially got underway. They quickly went to commercial break. [c]

Juice planted Hangman with a Superplex returning from break. Juice made a comeback rocking Hangman with jabs. Juice called for a cannonball but Hangman moved. The action moved to the floor as Juice drove Hangman into the ring apron. Juice connected with a running cannonball sending Hangman crashing through the barricade. Juice went for a flying crossbody but Hangman caught him on the landing. Hangman delivered a fallaway slam sending Juice crashing into the turnbuckle. Hangman went for a Super Deadeye but Juice blocked. Juice delivered a running powerbomb for two. Hangman grabbed hold onto referee Aubrey Edwards. Hangman nailed Juice with a low blow. Hangman delivered a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 11:30.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This started with a good brawl and then turned into a good match on the show. Juice working a 50/50 match with Hangman for the most part was a bit too much for my liking. I like Juice’s work as a wrestler. We haven’t seen much of Juice in big programs as a single’s wrestler on AEW TV. That’s the reason why Hangman’s shouldn’t be going 50/50 with Juice. Hangman also shouldn’t need to cheat to get a win over Juice. It’s fine for heels to get clean wins on wrestling shows from time to time.)

—Hangman wrapped his belt around Juice’s neck. Hangman choked Juice with his belt. The crowd cheered as Jay White’s music played. White appeared from behind rocking Hangman with a running clothesline. White brawled with Hangman into the crowd. White delivered a running tackle sending Hangman crashing through a table. White went to check on Juice after the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I had mixed feelings watching Jay White make his return for a program with Hangman. I’ve been a big fan of White’s work, especially his heel work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AEW for the most part has done a tremendous job dropping the ball with White for the most part since his arrival in the company. This was good to see White return back to Dynamite. I’m just not sure about having White placed in a program with Hangman right away. Hangman or White shouldn’t be losing matches at the moment. Sometimes it feels like Tony Khan is playing matchmaker instead of someone who creates and books wrestling shows. The last few weeks of AEW Dynamite was a perfect example of that.)

—Renee was outside the arena. TNT Champion Jack Perry arrived at the arena driving his “Scapegoat” bus. Katsuyori Shibata appeared. Shibata held up his phone saying he wants a TNT Title match at WrestleDream. Perry said he would think about it. Perry walked away. Perry returned, attacking Shibata about his bus. He accepted Shibata’s challenge for a TNT Title match at WrestleDream.

—They showed highlights of Jon Moxley delivering a Paradigm Shift sending Kenny Omega crashing through a glass table on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite.

—Excalibur hyped Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada in a Title vs. Title match. [c]

—They showed highlights of “Hangman” Adam Page and Bryan Danielson going to a 60 minute time limit draw on the 12/15/21 episode of AEW Dynamite.

—AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson was backstage. Danielson said he had one word going through his head “F— Jon Moxley!” He said this wasn’t Moxley’s world title. He said this wasn’t his world title. He said this was the AEW World Title. He said they broke the entire system wrestling was built on. He challenged Kazuchika Okada because this is where the best wrestle. He spoke about him and Okada both winning one match. He said tonight they will find out who’s the best. He said Okada’s AEW Continental Title was on the line for the first 20 minutes. He said his AEW World Title and career was on the line for the whole match. He said he wouldn’t want it any other way. He said this was for AEW.

(3) DR. BRITT BAKER vs. SERENA DEEB

Baker made her entrance from the crowd and received a big hometown reaction. Baker and Deeb began with some nice chain wrestling. Baker went for the Lockjaw but Deeb rolled away. AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May was shown in the crowd. Deeb responded by applying a half crab but Baker grabbed the ropes. Baker responded by hitting a neck breaker off the ropes. Deeb quickly responded, catching Baker with a miss-direction chop block. [c]

Baker made a comeback rocking Deeb with strikes returning from break. Baker connected with a swinging neck breaker for two. Baker grabbed her Lockjaw glove. Deeb responded by catching Baker with a Dragon Screw against the ropes. Deeb connected with a powerbomb for two. Deeb went for a Stretch Muffler but Baker countered into a rollup for two. Baker connected with a super kick but Deeb responded with a lariat. Baker caught Deeb with an Air Raid Crash for a double down. Deeb caught Baker charging with a forearm smash. Baker and Deeb battled for position on the ropes. Baker connected with a Super Air Raid Crash for two. Baker caught Deeb in the Lockjaw for the submission win.

WINNER: Dr. Britt Baker in 11:35.

—Serena Deeb placed Baker in a half crab after the match. Queen Aminata ran down to make the save. Baker smiled towards May. They showed Mariah May looking unimpressed from inside.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was Baker’s return back to AEW TV after her underwhelming match with Mone at All In. The wrestling itself was fine as Baker and Deeb worked well together. The match just felt like it went five minutes too long.)

—They showed highlights of Hook challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title on the 1/17/2024 episode of AEW Dynamite.

—Renee interviewed Hook backstage. Renee asked Hook about what happened to Taz. Hook was upset and said he was coming for that person.

—Christian Cage did a backstage promo gloating that he will be the next AEW World Champion.

—They showed highlights from Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega’s match from the 9/22/21 episode of AEW Dynamite.

—Renee interviewed AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May backstage. May spoke about all the title matches Willow Nightingale lost. She called Willow shady. Willow Nightingale appeared calling May shady. They argued and were pulled apart.

(4) PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. IRON SAVAGES (Bronson & Boulder w/Jacked Jamison)

Quen got some shine hitting a flip dive onto Boulder on the floor. Stokely Hathaway was watching backstage on a monitor. Kassidy and Quen delivered Gin ’N’ Juice on Bronson for the win.

WINNERS: Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy in 1:03.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase win for Kassidy & Quen.)

—Isiah Kassidy delivered a promo after the match. He recalled his promo saying “new year, new champs.” He said his or Quen’s injuries won’t stop them from being new champions. They brought up beating The Young Bucks and said they would do it again. He challenged The Young Bucks to a match. AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matthew & Nicholas Jackson made their entrance. Nicholas said they couldn’t have a five year anniversary show without the two guys who helped build the company. Matthew teased putting the titles on the line. He brought up their limited dates and said they weren’t wasting it in Pittsburgh. Jack Perry jumped Private Party from behind. Katsuyori Shibata ran down to make the save. WWE Raw GM Adam Pierce rip-off Christopher Daniels came out announcing The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Private Party & Shibata for Rampage.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Private Party just lost an AEW Trios Titles match this past Saturday on Collision. Why would anybody now care about wanting to see Private Party challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. This sucked and just showed how low the AEW Tag Team Division has fallen.)

—They showed highlights from Samoa Joe and “Swerve” Strickland’s contract signing from the 4/3/24 episode of AEW Dynamite.

—Renee interviewed MVP backstage. MVP said he wanted to make his announcement on the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite. Prince Nana appeared before MVP could make his announcement. Nana said MVP was talking spicy about him and Strickland. He said MVP forgot he was a former wrestler. He said he would lace up his boots against MVP. MVP said he doesn’t deal with complaints. He pointed and said he did. Shelton Benjamin was wearing a suit standing behind Nana. MVP introduced Nana to his business partner and “President of the Complaint Department” Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin took a sip from Nana’s coffee.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Shelton Benjamin is now signed with AEW. Bobby Lashley will likely be coming soon. Check out this past Collision Cafe episode for the PWTorch VIP podcast to listen to my thoughts about Lashley, Benjamin and MVP coming into AEW.)

—They showed highlights of Mr. Brodie Lee’s appearances on AEW Dynamite.

—Excalibur hyped Danielson vs. Okada for the main event of Dynamite. [c]

—They showed highlights of MJF beating Will Ospreay to win the AEW International Title on the 7/17/24 episode of AEW Dynamite.

(5) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA — Title for Title match

Okada got a great reaction from the crowd. Danielson got a great babyface reaction from the crowd. Danielson didn’t come out to “Final Countdown.” The crowd gave the match a nice reaction. Danielson and Okada began with a feeling out process. [c]

Danielson and Okada exchanged strikes returning from break. Okada caught Danielson with an elevated flapjack. Okada delivered a neck breaker for two. Okada went for a Tombstone but Danielson broke free. Danielson shoved Okada off the ropes. Danielson went for a flying head butt but Okada moved out of the way. Okada slowed the match down, placing Danielson in a Money Clip. Danielson broke free, hitting an arm drag. Okada quickly took back control hitting a DDT for two. Danielson went for a charge but Okada moved out of the way. Okada connected with a standing dropkick, sending Danielson to the floor. Okada connected with a running boot sending Danielson over the barricade. Okada went for a draping DDT but Danielson blocked. Danielson delivered a running dropkick to Okada into the barricade.

The action moved into the ring with Danielson hitting a missile dropkick. Okada rolled to the floor. Danielson connected with a tope to Okada on the floor. Danielson followed by hitting another missile dropkick. Danielson went for a LeBell Lock but Okada countered into a rollup for two. Danielson and Okada exchanged big slaps. Okada caught Danielson coming off the ropes with a dropkick. Okada connected with a flying elbow drop. Okada went for a Rainmaker pose but gave the finger. Danielson caught Okada in a Triangle Hold. Danielson transitioned into the LeBell Lock but Okada grabbed the ropes. Danielson connected with a Buizuku Knee but Okada rolled to the floor. They showed a graphic showing this is now an AEW World Title. Okada’s title was at stake for the first 20 minutes. Danielson delivered a springboard cannonball dive to the floor. Okada caught Danielson charging with a Tombstone on the floor. [c]

Danielson and Okada were both selling on the mat as they returned from break. Danielson planted Okada with a German Suplex. Okada responded with a Woo Dropkick. Danielson responded with a roundhouse kick. Okada responded with a standing dropkick. Danielson responded by stomping away at Okada. Danielson led the crowd in YES chants. Okada caught Danielson with a Rainmaker. They exchanged more strikes. Danielson connected with a Buisuku Knee but Okada no-sold it. Okada connected with a Buizuku Knee for two. Danielson responded by hitting a Rainmaker for two. Danielson rocked Okada with elbow smashes. Okada responded by catching Danielson with a Landslide. Okada maintained control hitting a pair of short-arm clotheslines. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac made their way from the crowd. Okada went for a Rainmaker. Danielson countered into a backslide and pinned Okada clean for the win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson retained the AEW World Title in 31:45

(Amin’s Thoughts: The first 20 minutes of this match was very slow and quite frankly got boring. You can tell Okada reverted back to his NJPW style working undercard tag team matches which were mostly dull. Okada’s a heel so he played defence to not lose his championship. The bigger problem was the stipulations for this match were stupid to begin with. They also had Okada take his first loss in this match which was questionable. Okada losing to Danielson who’s arguably the greatest wrestler of all time is fine. The bigger thing to question is Okada’s overall presentation in AEW. Okada right now feels like just another wrestler on the show. I attended Forbidden Door live to see the first Danielson and Okada match. That felt special and like it was a PPV main event. This match was good but didn’t have the specialness of the previous matches.)

—Okada gave Danielson a Rainmaker after the match. Okada gave both Claudio and Pac the finger after the match. Okada walked to the back. Claudio and Pac entered the ring. Jon Moxley came out with Marina Shafir. Moxley told Danielson this wasn’t about him. He said he was fighting for something much bigger. He said he would put Danielson out of his misery years ago. Excalibur on commentary wondered who was giving Moxley instructions.

The crowd cheered as Wheeler Yuta ran down to make the save. Yuta was carrying a hammer to the ring. Moxley entered back into the ring. Yuta hesitated but didn’t attack. Danielson attacked Moxley. Danielson and Yuta cleared the ring. Yuta delivered a promo saying he’s sick of both Claudio and Pac. He and Danielson challenged both Claudio and Pac to a tag team match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They showed a graphic noting Dynamite has a special start time next week of 9pm. Looks like for now Dynamite will go head-to-head against the second hour of NXT. The post-match angle was fine to set up a tag team match for Dynamite next week. Moxley and Yuta having the stare down was interesting heading into WrestleDream. I’m guessing Yuta will turn on Danielson and help Moxley win the AEW World Title at WrestleDream.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The big AEW news came before the Dynamite show aired announcing the new TV deal with WBD. That’s great news for everyone working in AEW, the fans and people like myself who cover AEW programming. AEW is a good thing for professional wrestling. WWE is a good thing for professional wrestling. It’s completely fine to like both WWE and AEW. I would just like to see AEW get out of the creative funk and start focusing on building better TV shows to watch. Ospreay and Ricochet had a very good match with a dull finish. The rest of the show was mostly basic stuff. This was an underwhelming anniversary episode of Dynamite. It’s great that AEW got a new TV deal. That doesn’t change anything because the company still feels ice cold.

