Update on Sammy Guevara’s scary injury that led to him being stretchered out before Dynamite last night

Sammy Guevara, as we reported last night, suffered a scary injury during a match against Serpentico that was taped for ROH TV before AEW Dynamite aired last night. (Read our full story along with a link to footage of the aftermath HERE.)

PWTorch has heard from multiple sources that, while there was serious concern for his well-being after the incident among his colleagues and management, after being treated and evaluated, he was walking around backstage on his own. In fact, if you hadn’t known he was stretchered out of the ring earlier, it wouldn’t have been obvious to anyone.

That said, it’s not clear if he suffered a concussion or another injury that could cost him ring time. AEW doesn’t always report on injury details and leaves it up to wrestlers themselves. Guevara posted a Tweet on Wednesday with two photos of him on the first episode Dynamite five years ago shaking hands with Cody Rhodes and standing with Chris Jericho. He has not Tweeted about his condition or injury, though, since then.

