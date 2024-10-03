FREE PODCAST 10/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: 5th Anniversary show featuring Danielson vs. Okada, Ospreay vs. Ricochet, Britt and Jay White return, Shelton debuts, more (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss the Oct. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, their fifth anniversary celebration, including a Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada main event, Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay, Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb, the debut of Shelton Benjamin, the return of Jay White, and more. They interacted with live callers, the chat room, and mailbag and focused primarily on Dynamite, but also talked about AEW’s new TV deal announced today, 1990s 900 lines, the NFL, Wade’s appearance on “83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff” last week discussing the Vince McMahon documentary, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO