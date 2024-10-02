FREE PODCAST 10/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige’s Roseland 9 including Angels vs. Ali, Blackwood vs. Lee, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 9, which despite some weather-related reshuffling, ends up as one of the biggest and best indy shows of the year with a super hot crowd and a main event of Alan Angels defending the Prestige title against Mustafa Ali, Kevin Blackwood and Trevor Lee stealing the show for the West Coast Pro title, SCU reuniting for the first time in four years to battle Midnight Heat, and much more. For VIP listeners, they look at some of the news affecting indy wrestling, notably Black Label Pro going on hiatus and NWA now airing on X (formerly Twitter).

