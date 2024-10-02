News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic, pt. 2 of 2 (5 Yrs Ago): Tony Khan on eve of Dynamite debut talks about what translates from Attitude Era, what mistakes have been made, what demo is the target, sports-like feel, more (93 min.)

October 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-2-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents his nearly two-and-a-half hour interview from five years ago with Tony Khan on the eve of the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite. This is the second half; the first half was posted earlier this week.

PART TWO

  • What translates today from the Attitude Era? What doesn’t?
  • What are his influences from watching wrestling over the decades?
  • Is he nervous about the debut show on Wednesday?
  • Will all top execs eventually move to the same city and work at same HQs?
  • What does AEW mean by “authenticity” and the sports-like feel?
  • What mistakes have they already made and what are his areas marked for improvement?
  • Will AEW target all demographics or primarily focus on one core group?
  • How will AEW be more “wrestler-friendly” both creatively and regarding lifestyle?
  • And much much more.

