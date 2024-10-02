Sammy Guevara one of two wrestlers taken out on a stretcher before Dynamite went live tonight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an ROH match that took place tonight in Pittsburgh, Pa. before AEW Dynamite went live on TBS, Sammy Guevera suffered what appeared to be a head or neck injury during a match with Serpentico. The match was immediately stopped after Serpentico gave Guevara a cutter.

A female “enhancement talent” also suffered an injury during a match that led to her being stretchered. Lady Frost landed a move off the top rope and it appeared Frost might’ve knocked her out with her leg or knee upon landing on her. (Update: PWInsider reports her name is Kelly Madan.)

Thanks to PWTorch contributor Tony Donofrio for the report from inside the arena.

We’ll report more details when they become available.

John Clark wrote on TwitterX: “This is the second serious injury of the night just 4 matches in. Sammy Guevara hit a cutter out of mid air and landed very awkwardly. Match immediately stopped. Appears serious. Very bad start to the night here.”

Clark also posted footage of the aftermath posted footage of the aftermath HERE.

Guevara was being tended to by two medical personnel and appeared to be moving his legs back and forth as he waited for the stretcher to arrive.

