AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/2): Keller’s report on 5th Anniversary Show with Danielson vs. Okada, Ospreay vs. Ricochet, Hangman vs. Juice, Deeb vs. Britt Baker

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 2, 2024

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 3,972 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,394. The arena has a capacity of 12,508 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-A vignette opened the show with Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Jon Moxley. “War is upon us, and it’s time for you to choose sides,” said Pac. “We know you; we know you’re not like the rest of them, a zoo creature, somebody bought to be paraded around, no. You’re more than that. You’re not a fluffy, cute creature. You’re a lion, so stop acting like you haven’t already chosen.” Claudio said he’s still the same guy and so is Mox. He said he doesn’t understand what the problem is. “This is your home and we still have big plans for you, Wheeler,” he said. Mox stepped up and said he prayed every night that Bryan Danielson wouldn’t win the AEW World Title, but there they are. He said he will win his title one way or another and there will be casualties. He said he’ll get a gift from the universe, which is a chance to go out on his shield and die a warrior’s death on his home soil, buried in his backyard peacefully. He said that’s their best offer. He said on Oct. 12 he officially relieves him of duty and he’s “sending daddy home for good.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Eerie music helped elevate the ominous vibe.)

-They went to Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness at the announce desk. He noted Taz wasn’t there and they’d have news on that later, so Nigel was in his place.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. RICOCHET

Ricochet made his ring entrance. They cut backstage to Kyle Fletcher giving Ospreay some encouraging words. Don Callis walked up to Ospreay, flanked by Konsuke Takeshita, and said he needed to talk with him about last week. Ospreay said he has a match. Callis wished him luck and told Fletcher that they had a flight to catch. Fletcher smiled and wished Ospreay luck. Takeshita stayed in place and glared at Ospreay. Ospreay then made his ring entrance.

The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Nigel said one could argue the allegiance with Callis has taken Ospreay to the heights he has reached. Excalibur noted that Ospreay and Ricochet have been in nine singles matches and Ospreay holds a 5-4 lead. He said it’s their first match-up in AEW. Schiavone noted they announced that AEW will be on TBS and TNT for years to come and also will be streaming on Max. Excalibur called it exciting news. Excalibur noted that Ricochet has an experience advantage over Ospreay. Fans stood and cheered an early exchange and stalemate mid-ring at 2:00.

They battled at ringside and then back and forth in the ring. At 7:00, Ospreay landed an OsCutter on the ring apron. Both crashed to the floor and they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, they went to a wide shot of teh arena and replayed Ospreay springboard dropkicking Ricochet as soon as he crawled back into the ring. Then they showed Ricochet knocked Ospreay off balance and head-first into the top turnbuckle. Ricochet took Ospreay off the top rope with a huracanrana, but Ospreay landed on his feet. Ricochet hit an OsCutter seconds later, though, and scored a near fall at 13:00. Ricochet landed a leaping piledriver for a near fall a minute later.

Ospreay made a comeback and set up a Hidden Blade. Ricochet countered, but Ospreay instead landed a Styles Clash for a near fall. Ricochet ducked a Hidden Blade and clotehslined Ospreay. He followed with a top rope shooting star press for a near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Ricochet stomped the back of Ospreay’s head and then went for Vertigo. Ospreay blocked it landed a reverse huracanrana. Ricochet delivered his own. Ospreay then KO’d Ricochet by falling backwards on him. The ref paused because Ricochet’s shoulders were down, but so were Ospreay’s on the awkward cover. The ref counted to three. The ref explained what happened to ring announcer Justin Roberts, who then said it was a draw due to a double-pin. Fans booed.

Both wrestlers sat up and asked for the match to continued. Roberts announced that Tony Khan just told him the match will continue. Ricochet and Ospreay stood and exchanged strikes. Ospreay caught Ricochet with a hidden blade. Takeshita attacked Ospreay. The announcers said they thought Takeshita was on his way to the airport with Callis. Takeshita then attacked Ricochet, also. allis said there are fires of jealousy burning inside Takeshita over Ospreay. Takeshita held up the AEW International Title belt over the fallen bodies of Ricochet and Ospreay.

WINNER: No contest in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match being restarted was supposed to make Takeshita’s interference two minutes later sting less, I suppose. The action is what you’d have expected from these two and a showcase of a lot of state of the article athleticism.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Mercedes Moné backstage. Kamille stood behind Mercedes. Mercedes said she’s been honored and blessed to be a small part of Dynamite’s history. She said she put together a highlight video. A video package then aired. She said AEW is where the money resides and AEW’s future is bright because money changes everything. MVP walked in and gave his card to Mercedes.

-They aired a clip of Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii from Nov. 23, 2022. Excalibur said he’s been a part of so many big moments in the last five years. He plugged “TV Time with Chris Jericho” was up next. [c]

-A clip aired from Feb. 8, 2023 of the Gunns winning the AEW Tag Team Titles.

-Renee interviewed Austin and Colten Gunn backstage. She said last week, “Hangman” Page tried to hang Juice Robinson. She asked for a reaction. Hangman then hit Austin from behind with a chair. Colten fought back as Austin writhed in pain on the floor.

-TV Time with Chris Jericho: Big Bill introduced the segment mid-ring. He said they have all become better people over the 1,825 days thanks to one man, Jericho. Jericho made his entrance. Jericho and Bryan Keith entered the ring. Jericho said, “Hi guys!” He congratulated AEW for the new TV deal. “We made a lot of experts look like real idiots!” he said. He said there wouldn’t be a new TV deal or an AEW if not for him. “It’s true,” he said. “So you can thank me for it.” Keith started a “Thank you, Chris!” chant. Some fans joined in. Jericho said, “Thanks, guys!”

Jericho said it’s the 34th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut. He misspoke and said he was in Philadelphia. He winced and then apologized and said Pittsburgh. He said at this stage of his career, he isn’t as focused on winning titles as he is nurturing branches of The Learning Tree and bringing as many young talents into the vortex of Jericho.

He said he had a epiphany recently after headlining in Mexico and then a week later beating Mark Briscoe. He said it’s time for a new era of Jericho. He said The Ocho was gone and it was time to become The Nueve. He challenged Briscoe to a ROH World Title match at WrestleDream. (Zero pop. Like, zero. Total silence.) Jericho asked if he accepted. Briscoe came out with Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero.

Briscoe said his dad brought him up to behave like a man and not make excuses. He said he had him beat in New York City and he was toast. “You was fried chicken,” he said. He said Bill chokeslammed him on a table and then Jericho “rolled your limp ass over on top of me.” He said he could make that excuse, but the chokeslam was legal in that match, so he did beat him. He said if he’s to call it like it is, for the last four decades, Jericho has been one of the most influential and finest wrestlers on the planet. He said the word of the day is “consequential” because he gets to put the head of a legend on his wall. Jericho cut him off and said Briscoe can’t beat him, “but maybe your brother Jay could have.” The announcers decried that comment as horrible and wrong. Jericho said Mark will never be as good as Jay was, and he stressed “was.” Mark punched Jericho. Excalibur and Schiavone agreed that was the right thing.

Briscoe stood over him and told him to get his brother’s name out of his mouth. He said he’ll get a Briscoe Brothers’ ass whopping at WrestleDream. He accepted his challenge.

-They went to a prerecorded interview with Darby Allin. He said when daydreaming on a bus ride, he was hit in the head with something. He said two guys were laughing at him after taking turns spitting on him. He said it was killing him inside he didn’t do anything about it. When they did it again, he stood up and faced one of the guys who asked what he was going to do about it. The guy had a switchblade. Darby said, “I looked at him and said, ‘It looks like I’m going to get stabbed tonight.'” He said others on the bus immediately broke up the fight. He said it felt so good to do something about it. He said he’d rather get stabbed. He said it was supposed to be him facing Bryan Danielson to see who went on to WrestleDream. He said he fears people are starting to lose faith in him. He said he is too. He said he will fight anyone in the AEW locker room because all he can do is keep fighting. He stood and yelled for someone to step because he has nothing left to lose. “Step up!” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. Darby’s so good on the mic and as authentic as a character gets these days in pro wrestling.)

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell:

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JUICE ROBINSON

Hangman came out first. When Juice’s entrance began, Hangman met him on the stage. Schiavone said Hangman is in a dangerous place. Juice whipped Hangman with a belt. Excalibur said the match hadn’t officially begun yet. They fought into the crowd.

They finally entered the ring so the bell rang to officially start the match 53 minutes into the hour. Excalibur noted that Taz wasn’t with them because he was attacked in the parking lot. He said Taz texted him and said he went to get checked out, but his knee was in a really bad shape. They cut to a double-box break at 1:00. [c]

Juice fought back and yelled, “Happy five years, bitch!” (Reset the Bitch-o-Meter.) Hangman took over at ringside and threw Juice into the ringside barricade.

[HOUR TWO]

Back in the ring, Juice escaped a Dead Eye attempt. Hangman mule kicked Juice and the ref didn’t see it as he grabbed her and blocked her view. Hangman then hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

WINNER: Hangman in 10:00 (plus the pre-match brawl that lasted several minutes)

-Afterward, Hangman hanged Juice over the top rope. Jay White’s music played and so Hangman dropped Juice. Hangman looked around. White came at Hangman from the back of the ring and clotheslined him. White paced in the ring as Hangman retreated. White then saw him and pursued him in the crowd. He chopped away at Hangman’s chest aggressively and then tackled Hangman through a table leaning against a barricade. Excalibur said he wasn’t even sure if White was cleared to compete yet. White went over to check on Juice.

-Renee stood outside the arena as Jack Perry arrived in his black shuttlebus painted “Scapegoat.” Katsuyori Shibata approached Hangman and played his phone translator challenging him to a match for the TNT Title at WrestleDream. Perry said he’d think about it, then he attacked Shibata and said he accepted.

-A clip aired from Oct. 2, 2019 of Moxley brainbuster suplexing Kenny Omega through a glass table.

-Excalibur hyped Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada coming up later. [c]

-A clip aired from Dec. 15, 2021 of Hangman vs. Danielson wrestling to a time limit draw.

-A promo aired with Danielson standing backstage saying he’s had one sentence running though his head: “F— Jon Moxley.” He said the AEW World Title is his. He said AEW is where the best wrestle and in five years, they’ve “broken the entire system that wrestling was built on.” He challenged Okada because they’re 1-1 against each other. He said he has never broken his spirit, so tonight they’ll find out who’s the best. He said Okada’s title is on the line for only the first 20 minutes. He said his title is on the line the whole time, as is his career, and he wouldn’t want it any other way. “AEW, this is for you,” he closed with.

(3) BRITT BAKER vs. SERENA DEEB

Baker made her entrance first. Nigel said Baker is 4-0 in Pittsburgh and Deeb will try to give her her first loss. Excalibur plugged a way to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

