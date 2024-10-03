VIP AUDIO 10/2 – WKH – AEW TV Deal Scoops, Guevara injury update, plus AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary review featuring Danielson-Okada, Ospreay-Ricochet, Britt, Jay White, Shelton, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller first begins with an update on the scary Sammy Guevara injury before Dynamite took place, some additional details about the AEW TV deal including Tony Khan’s mood backstage, the dollar figure floating around, the knowledge of a possible Fox deal, is it known whether Dynanore or Collison will expand to three hours, and more. Then Wade reviews the Oct. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, their fifth anniversary celebration, including a Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada main event, Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay, Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb, the debut of Shelton Benjamin, the return of Jay White, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO