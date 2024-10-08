Triple H comments on the length of WWE Raw on Netflix and whether the show will be different

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed our previous reporting last month that the length of Raw on Netflix has not been determined yet. When asked at the media Q&A on Saturday night after WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, Ga., he said with a chuckle, “When I find that out, I’ll let you know.”

He said, contrary to speculation that Netflix itself will change the way WWE Raw is presented, WWE is giving Netflix a “turnkey” finished product. He said WWE, unlike other sports, produces their events in-house so Netflix is merely giving them the canvas.

“We do everything we do and we deliver the product,” he said. “They turn on the signal and we deliver it. That’s one of the cool things about WWE. Not everybody in that place.”

He did say that doesn’t mean WWE won’t give Netflix a product that’s different than what fans currently see, though. “It will be WWE in all it’s glory, but we’re going to turn the volume up a little bit. We’re going to have the ability to do that with Netflix in a way that maybe we haven’t had that opportunity before.”

The biggest differences with being on Netflix compared to USA Network is reaching fans in the United States who no longer subscribe to a cable or streaming service that offers USA Network and then reaching a larger audience outside of the United States. Levesque noted they will hit about 80 percent of the globe as of Jan. 6. “We were strong in all those places, and with Netflix it goes to another level.”

He said they’re working intently on that and he’s “so excited about the opportunity of what that presents for us and where we’re going to go with it. So wait and see, but it’s going to be awesome.”

