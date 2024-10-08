PARKS’S TAKE: WWE serves fans seeking obscure retro footage with a YouTube Vault page featuring 19 year old Rey Mysterio, CM Punk losing squash match to LOD, Mortis, Nasty Boys, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE once utilized its thousands of hours of aired and unaired footage in its archives to great enjoyment from fans. No longer, though, does WWE release DVDs that feature key or never-before-seen matches. And their catalog of historical content, now housed on Peacock, has long been dormant with little interest shown by WWE to curate any of it for the masses.

Enter: The WWE Vault YouTube page. The folks at WWE behind this project have been taking weekly suggestions from fans in the comments about what to post. Your desire for obscure wrestling footage, owned by WWE, can now be sated. The postings have gotten a lot of social media traction, and the more people watch the requested videos, the more likely it is WWE will continue on with this strategy.

Over the last few weeks, the Vault aired live a Jim Crockett Promotions show from The Omni in Atlanta, dated February 1, 1987; a Legion of Doom tryout match from 2003 that pitted C.M. Punk on the other side; the infamous 2007 Nasty Boys Smackdown dark match against Drew McIntyre & Dave Taylor; plus other dark matches featuring the likes of Takeshi Morishima, Minoru Tanaka, and most recently, Chris Kanyon as his WCW alter-ego, Mortis.

The Vault isn’t just a page for rare match postings. There are a whole host of categories one can peruse within. Certainly though, for me, the previously unaired aspects of what is posted is the most intriguing. Occasionally, dark matches will show up on YouTube through third parties, but this is the best and most consistent way to get the material out in front of the eyes of fans.

The WWE Vault YouTube page has become one of wrestling’s greatest natural resources. It should be treated as such: With care, and with an eye toward the future. If you’re a fan of the rare or the odd that WWE seemed to all but give up on presenting to its fans, the WWE Vault on YouTube is something you must check out.

