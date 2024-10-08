WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (10/7): Sexxy Red, Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods, Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes incident reaction, Gunther vs. Sami, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sexxy Red Opening: Miss

Meh. I know she’s from that area, so I get the appearance, but I wasn’t impressed with her on the NXT hosting job she did, I was even less impressed tonight. You can be a great singer/rapper, but that doesn’t mean you’re always great on a mic. The only positive was that it was short.

Promo Heavy Opening: Hit

Primarily, this Hit for this being the first time I remember multiple Faces being interrupted by other Faces. Jey Uso didn’t speak, but the annoyance on Rollins face when his song was interrupted by Jey’s appearance was fun. I liked the selling by Punk in not hobbling down to the ring and Rollins shouldering past him disrespectfully.

Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods: Hit

Good match as should be expected between these two. An obvious outcome, but I think it was more about the post-match sequences with Bron Breakker. This will lead to more friction with Woods and Kingston, but I think it’s time to pull the trigger on a Woods heel turn. I love long-term storytelling, but sometimes it goes on so long without a major payoff that you can become disinterested (I’m on that cusp).

Rhea Ripley promo: Hit

Man, Rhea does just about everything right! I loved the energy and delivery of that promo. A side feud with Raquel Rodriguez could be a fun distraction before Rhea goes back after Morgan. Nice to see Raquel back after the health issue she was going through. She’s looking great. Plus, I always felt she made a much better heel than when she was Smiley Raquel.

The Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes “incident”: Hit

I like the approach on this. ‘Fan footage’ showing Owens punching Rhodes being ‘internally investigated’ is a fun way to do an angle like this differently. The announcers being told they can’t talk about it, makes this viewer was to know more about it, rather than if it was just played on repeat every hour reminding us it happened. Just a unique handling of an upcoming angle. I like it a lot.

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne: Hit

Man, this was a blast! I’m continually amazed that at 46 years old, Sheamus continues to perform at a stellar level (when I was 46, I threw out my back tying my shoes…). Both guys wore the scars and wounds from that hard-hitting affair. Just a lot of fun watching these two guys go at it.

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn: Hit

Another stellar match between these two: they work so well together. I’m usually not a fan of down and out guys kicking out at one, but Sami and Gunther’s facial expressions and the crowd reaction made this acceptable to me. Zayn lost nothing by not winning, in fact I think he comes out of this stronger looking than going in. Gunther makes an even better champion when he shows a little vulnerability like he did at times tonight.

