News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-6-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Reaction to Vince’s WWE.com interview, the Pillman DVD, JBL’s interview with Bischoff, Antonio Pena (113 min.)

October 8, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 6, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

  • Antonio Pena’s impact on pro wrestling
  • An in-depth preview of Sunday’s WWE No Mercy PPV with more sidebar discussions than you can shake a stick at
  • Kevin Nash and TNA
  • The Brian Pillman DVD
  • Raw Homecoming
  • Vince McMahon’s WWE.com interview
  • JBL’s interview with Eric Bischoff
  • And more!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024