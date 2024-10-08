VIP AUDIO 10/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-6-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Reaction to Vince’s WWE.com interview, the Pillman DVD, JBL’s interview with Bischoff, Antonio Pena (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 6, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:
- Antonio Pena’s impact on pro wrestling
- An in-depth preview of Sunday’s WWE No Mercy PPV with more sidebar discussions than you can shake a stick at
- Kevin Nash and TNA
- The Brian Pillman DVD
- Raw Homecoming
- Vince McMahon’s WWE.com interview
- JBL’s interview with Eric Bischoff
- And more!
