VIP AUDIO 10/8 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (9-27-2017): Heenan career highlights, if not Reigns then who, Enzo, Flair, “30 for 30” wrestling topic ideas, worst Cruiserweight Champ ever, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 27, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:
MAILBAG…
- Why the FloSports pro wrestling venture, FloSlam, was doomed from the beginning
- Five “30 for 30” pro wrestling ideas for ESPN
- Bobby Heenan career highlights to seek out
- If not Roman Reigns, then who would Vince McMahon go with
- The worst Cruiserweight Champions ever
- Would “advocates” work in MMA to promote fighters lacking charisma
- Ric Flair
- Enzo
- And more
MMA TOPICS…
- A review of the previous weekend’s two MMA cards – Bellator 183 and UFC in Saitama
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.