FREE PODCAST 12/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (12-23-14) Keller & Powell discuss with callers C.M. Punk’s combative interview with TSN in Canada, Reigns’s continued push, Christmas-themed Raw, Ziggler’s possible bigger push, more (151 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (12-23-14), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers C.M. Punk’s tense interview with TSN in Canada, Roman Reigns’s continued push, Christmas-themed Raw, Dolph Ziggler’s possible bigger push, and much more.

